AGL 37.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.63%)
AIRLINK 142.47 Increased By ▲ 6.13 (4.5%)
BOP 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.07%)
CNERGY 5.72 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (21.19%)
DCL 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.41%)
DFML 39.44 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.87%)
DGKC 89.31 Increased By ▲ 3.86 (4.52%)
FCCL 38.54 Increased By ▲ 3.39 (9.64%)
FFBL 77.44 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.61%)
FFL 13.62 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (7.58%)
HUBC 109.29 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.54%)
HUMNL 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.72%)
KEL 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.58%)
KOSM 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.02%)
MLCF 44.53 Increased By ▲ 3.75 (9.2%)
NBP 73.62 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (3.78%)
OGDC 191.76 Decreased By ▼ -3.49 (-1.79%)
PAEL 27.71 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.78%)
PIBTL 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (7.1%)
PPL 167.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.51%)
PRL 26.83 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.44%)
PTC 20.69 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.72%)
SEARL 97.53 Increased By ▲ 4.78 (5.15%)
TELE 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.72%)
TOMCL 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.38%)
TPLP 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (11.11%)
TREET 17.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.35%)
TRG 61.00 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (2.92%)
UNITY 31.64 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.57%)
BR100 11,096 Increased By 194.4 (1.78%)
BR30 33,289 Increased By 635.2 (1.95%)
KSE100 103,275 Increased By 1917.6 (1.89%)
KSE30 31,969 Increased By 481.1 (1.53%)
Dec 03, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-12-03

Most Gulf markets end flat

Reuters Published 03 Dec, 2024 06:09am

DUBAI: Most stock markets in the Gulf finished flat on Monday amid tensions in the Middle East as Israel resumed attacks on Lebanon despite a ceasefire agreement.

A truce between Israel and Lebanon took effect on Wednesday, but each side accused the other of breaching the ceasefire.

Several people had been wounded in two Israeli strikes in south Lebanon, the Lebanese health ministry said in a statement. Air strikes also intensified in Syria as President Bashar al-Assad vowed to crush insurgents who had swept into the city of Aleppo.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index reversed early losses to close flat.

Geopolitical tensions in the region had resurfaced, partially impacting sentiment, said Ahmed Negm, head of market research MENA, at XS.com.

Dubai stock

Comments

200 characters

Most Gulf markets end flat

Amendment to agri tax law: Provinces miss deadline

FBR set to put more curbs on FATA/ PATA steel sector

Lowest in six years: Nov inflation slows down to 4.9pc

PM foresees cut in policy rate

FCDO supports reforms programme: Aurangzeb

SC says it can interfere in ‘IPPs case’

NTDC: World Bank says concerned at implementation of project works without valid contract

Meeting discusses issues related to NJHPP

CM says Thar coal most affordable source of power generation

Finance ministry expects another policy rate cut as inflation comes down

Read more stories