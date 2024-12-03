Most Gulf markets end flat

DUBAI: Most stock markets in the Gulf finished flat on Monday amid tensions in the Middle East as Israel resumed attacks on Lebanon despite a ceasefire agreement.

A truce between Israel and Lebanon took effect on Wednesday, but each side accused the other of breaching the ceasefire.

Several people had been wounded in two Israeli strikes in south Lebanon, the Lebanese health ministry said in a statement. Air strikes also intensified in Syria as President Bashar al-Assad vowed to crush insurgents who had swept into the city of Aleppo.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index reversed early losses to close flat.

Geopolitical tensions in the region had resurfaced, partially impacting sentiment, said Ahmed Negm, head of market research MENA, at XS.com.