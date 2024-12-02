AGL 38.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
AIRLINK 140.30 Increased By ▲ 3.96 (2.9%)
BOP 9.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.85%)
CNERGY 5.72 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (21.19%)
DCL 9.03 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.03%)
DFML 39.30 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (2.5%)
DGKC 87.41 Increased By ▲ 1.96 (2.29%)
FCCL 37.50 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (6.69%)
FFBL 76.79 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.76%)
FFL 12.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
HUBC 108.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.36%)
HUMNL 14.98 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.7%)
KEL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.87%)
KOSM 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.76%)
MLCF 42.85 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (5.08%)
NBP 72.24 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.83%)
OGDC 193.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-0.69%)
PAEL 27.45 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.82%)
PIBTL 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.29%)
PPL 165.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.02 (-1.8%)
PRL 26.82 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.41%)
PTC 20.36 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.1%)
SEARL 96.30 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (3.83%)
TELE 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.81%)
TOMCL 35.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.85%)
TPLP 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.47%)
TREET 17.41 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.69%)
TRG 60.50 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (2.08%)
UNITY 31.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.26%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (7.3%)
BR100 11,001 Increased By 99.7 (0.91%)
BR30 32,945 Increased By 290.9 (0.89%)
KSE100 102,519 Increased By 1162 (1.15%)
KSE30 31,700 Increased By 211.6 (0.67%)
China, Hong Kong stocks climb on upbeat manufacturing data, stimulus bets

HONG KONG: China and Hong Kong stocks gained on Monday, driven by encouraging manufacturing data and expectations of...
Reuters Published 02 Dec, 2024 11:02am
  • HONG KONG: China and Hong Kong stocks gained on Monday, driven by encouraging manufacturing data and expectations of continued policy support from Beijing.**

Chinese stocks post monthly gain on hopes of better Beijing data

  • At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index jumped 1.02% at 3,360.38 points, adding to November’s 1.4% gain.

  • China’s blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.7%, with auto sector gaining 3.45%. The real estate index added 1.51%, while the healthcare sub-index climbed 0.75%.

  • Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng Index rose 0.23% to 19,468.27.

  • Sentiment was buoyed by data that showed China’s factory activity expanded last month, with Beijing’s stimulus blitz since September starting to trickle through just as Donald Trump ramps up trade threats.

  • The Caixin/S&P Global manufacturing PMI rose from October’s 50.3 to 51.5 in November, the highest since June and beating analysts’ forecasts of 50.5 in a Reuters poll. The print echoed an official survey, which put the figures at a seven-month high, on Saturday.

  • “Economic momentum clearly improved on the policy support and front-loaded export,” Citi analysts said.

  • Domestic policy support would be essential once external headwinds start to phase in and monetary and fiscal policies would stay supportive with a focus on consumption, they added.

  • Some long-only investors are now more short-term focused than usual, keeping an eye on policy direction from CEWC and hoping for more supportive measures to come, Bank of America strategists said.

  • China’s 10-year government bond yield slipped below the 2% floor to the lowest since April 2002 amid monetary policy easing bets.

  • Meanwhile the yuan is also under pressure and weakened to a four-month low, after US President-elect Donald Trump demanded that BRICS countries commit to not supporting another currency to replace the US dollar or face 100% tariffs.

