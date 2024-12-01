AGL 38.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.18%)
Storm Bora kills two in Greece, sparks weather warnings

AFP Published 01 Dec, 2024 06:45pm
This photograph shows a view of a main road in Rhodes after heavy rainfall, on the Greek island of Rhodes, on December 1, 2024. Photo: AFP
This photograph shows a view of a main road in Rhodes after heavy rainfall, on the Greek island of Rhodes, on December 1, 2024. Photo: AFP

ATHENS: A storm sweeping through Greece has killed two people on the island of Lemnos, and damaged roads and buildings in Rhodes, the authorities said on Sunday.

Storm Bora, which arrived in Greece on Saturday, is forecast to bring heavy snowfall to the north and northwest.

On Saturday, the civil protection service issued an emergency alert warning of torrential rains and strong winds in the northeast, the centre and the region around Athens.

On the island of Rhodes, which has an important tourist industry, the storm damaged roads, houses and commercial buildings overnight on Saturday to Sunday, regional governor George Hadjimarkos said.

Three killed as Cyclone Fengal pummels India’s south

He said scores of people had been evacuated.

Authorities have urged residents there to remain at home and have halted traffic while emergency services are “on maximum alert”.

On Lemnos, two men aged 57 and 70 died in accidents, one hauling his car out of the mud, the other falling on his head outside his home.

State television ERT broadcast images of flooded fields on the island, which mainly lives from farming.

Read more stories