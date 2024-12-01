AGL 38.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.18%)
AIRLINK 136.34 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.6%)
BOP 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.95%)
CNERGY 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.64%)
DCL 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.08%)
DFML 38.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-3.62%)
DGKC 85.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.35%)
FCCL 35.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.72%)
FFBL 76.21 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.81%)
FFL 12.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.63%)
HUBC 108.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.69%)
HUMNL 14.73 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (4.47%)
KEL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.33%)
KOSM 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.71%)
MLCF 40.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.43%)
NBP 70.94 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (1.78%)
OGDC 195.25 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (0.84%)
PAEL 26.96 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.86%)
PIBTL 7.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.54%)
PPL 168.02 Increased By ▲ 4.17 (2.55%)
PRL 26.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.64%)
PTC 20.34 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (4.47%)
SEARL 92.75 Increased By ▲ 8.35 (9.89%)
TELE 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.88%)
TOMCL 35.49 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (4.23%)
TPLP 8.91 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.18%)
TREET 17.29 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.64%)
TRG 59.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-2.84%)
UNITY 31.02 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (7.11%)
WTL 1.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 10,901 Increased By 125.5 (1.16%)
BR30 32,654 Increased By 420 (1.3%)
KSE100 101,357 Increased By 1274.6 (1.27%)
KSE30 31,488 Increased By 295 (0.95%)
Dec 01, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Three killed as Cyclone Fengal pummels India’s south

AFP Published 01 Dec, 2024 11:44am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

BENGALURU: A low-level cyclone that smashed into India’s southern coastline killed at least three people but otherwise did not cause widespread damage, officials said.

Cyclone Fengal made landfall late Saturday with sustained winds of 70-80 kilometres an hour (43-50 miles per hour).

Three people were electrocuted as a result of the storm in Chennai, Tamil Nadu state disaster management minister KKSSR Ramachandran told reporters late Saturday.

But damage from the cyclone was otherwise “minimal”, he added.

The Times of India newspaper reported the death toll was four, adding that there was “flooding” and trees falling but “not to the extent feared”.

Cyclones – the equivalent of hurricanes in the North Atlantic or typhoons in the northwestern Pacific – are a regular and deadly menace in the northern Indian Ocean.

Cyclone Fengal makes landfall in India’s south

While the storm is expected to gradually weaken into a depression later Sunday, India’s weather bureau warned of heavy rains across parts of India’s south.

It advised a total suspension of fishing operations and also said there was a “moderate to high flash flood risk” in some areas.

Fengal skirted the coast of Sri Lanka earlier this week, killing at least 12 people including six children.

Scientists have warned that storms are becoming more powerful as the world heats up due to climate change driven by burning fossil fuels.

Warmer ocean surfaces release more water vapour, which provides additional energy for storms, strengthening winds.

A warming atmosphere also allows them to hold more water, boosting rainfall.

But better forecasting and more effective evacuation planning have dramatically reduced death tolls.

India Chennai Tamil Nadu Cyclone Fengal

Comments

200 characters

Three killed as Cyclone Fengal pummels India’s south

SC set to hear ‘mega loan write-off’ case on 3rd

Tax evaders: FBR not in favour of name-and-shame policy

November’s FBR revenue collection short of target

‘A solution to all problems’: Bilawal talks of ‘Bhutto legacy’

5G launch: 2600 band’s 140MHZ deficit constitutes NERA’s key concern

Israeli military says projectile launched from Yemen intercepted

Donald Trump picks loyalist Kash Patel to head FBI

Govt denies ‘firing by LEAs’ on protesters

Ogra raises LPG cylinder rate

Read more stories