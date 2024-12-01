AGL 38.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.18%)
Kundi says he will not object to imposition of governor’s rule

Recorder Report Published 01 Dec, 2024 03:13am

PESHAWAR: Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi has said that he will not refuse the imposition of Governor Raj in the province, saying if the constitution allows it and the federal government also considers necessary then it will be imposed ultimately.

He was talking to media here at Peshawar Press Club (PPC) where he had come to express condolence with senior journalist Saiful Islam Saifi over the sad demise of his wife on Saturday.

Besides, president Peshawar Press Club, Arshad Aziz Malik, general secretary Irfan Musazai, President Khyber Union of Journalists (KhUJ) Kashifuddin Syed and former president PPC Mohammad Riaz a large number of journalists was also present on the occasion.

Kundi said that Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa talks a lot, but never implement them. He said that the chief minister was issuing warnings against the imposition of Governor Raj, but he (Faisal Kundi) alone is sufficient to face and challenge them.

The Governor further said that the chief minister had had pledged that he will get the PTI founder release from the prison and will bring him to Peshawar, but instead of releasing and bringing IK, he arrived along with his spouse.

Faisal Kundi also castigated Bushra Bibi, the use of the PTI founder for provoking the emotions of Pakhtuns, but they put off the lights and escaped from the D Chowk leaving the party workers in lurch.

Kundi said that currently two parallel governments are being operated in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. One is headed by the defective CM Bushra Bibi and the second one by the Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur. One was in favor of staging sit-in at Sangjani and the other was bent upon reaching to D Chowk.

He said that the PTI has other differences also, but he is of the view that these differences are not for the sake of the province as currently Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is in dire need of peace and development and we want to talk about peace and development.

