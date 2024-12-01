AGL 38.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.18%)
AIRLINK 136.34 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.6%)
BOP 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.95%)
CNERGY 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.64%)
DCL 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.08%)
DFML 38.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-3.62%)
DGKC 85.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.35%)
FCCL 35.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.72%)
FFBL 76.21 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.81%)
FFL 12.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.63%)
HUBC 108.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.69%)
HUMNL 14.73 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (4.47%)
KEL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.33%)
KOSM 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.71%)
MLCF 40.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.43%)
NBP 70.94 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (1.78%)
OGDC 195.25 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (0.84%)
PAEL 26.96 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.86%)
PIBTL 7.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.54%)
PPL 168.02 Increased By ▲ 4.17 (2.55%)
PRL 26.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.64%)
PTC 20.34 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (4.47%)
SEARL 92.75 Increased By ▲ 8.35 (9.89%)
TELE 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.88%)
TOMCL 35.49 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (4.23%)
TPLP 8.91 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.18%)
TREET 17.29 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.64%)
TRG 59.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-2.84%)
UNITY 31.02 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (7.11%)
WTL 1.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 10,901 Increased By 125.5 (1.16%)
BR30 32,654 Increased By 420 (1.3%)
KSE100 101,357 Increased By 1274.6 (1.27%)
KSE30 31,488 Increased By 295 (0.95%)
Markets Print 2024-12-01

Dalian iron ore advances on stronger China economic outlook

Reuters Published 01 Dec, 2024 03:13am

SINGAPORE: Dalian iron ore futures climbed to their highest in more than a month on Friday and were set to gain for the week, as a stronger economic outlook for top consumer China lifted market sentiment.

The most-traded January iron ore contract on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) ended morning trade 1.65% higher at 801.5 yuan ($110.80) a metric ton.

The contract earlier rose as high as 806.5 yuan, its strongest since Oct. 14, and has added 3.42% so far this week. The benchmark December iron ore on the Singapore Exchange was 1.52% higher at $105.3 a ton, a rise of 3.12% so far this week, as of 0350 GMT.

Earlier in the session, it hit $104.55, highest since Nov. 8. China’s factory activity likely expanded modestly for a second straight month in November, while its home prices are expected to stabilise in 2026 after slower falls this year and the next, two Reuters’ polls showed.

The polls added to a string of recent data suggesting the blitz of stimulus is finally trickling through and giving Chinese producers the much-needed boost.

Also supporting a firmer outlook for the world’s largest steel industry were expectations of China bracing for the economy’s vulnerabilities ahead of a second Donald Trump presidency.

