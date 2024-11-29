Gold price per tola gains Rs2,100 in Pakistan

After declining in the previous session, gold prices in Pakistan registered gains on Friday in line with their increase in the international rate. In the local market, gold price per tola stood at Rs277,300 after a single-day increase of Rs2,100.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs237,740 after it registered an increase of Rs1,800, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Thursday, gold price per tola had decreased by Rs700 in Pakistan.

The international rate of gold increased on Friday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,661 per ounce (with a premium of $20) after it gained $21 during the day.

On the other hand, silver rates remained unchanged at Rs3,400 per tola.

Globally, gold traded flat on Friday and was poised for a weekly decline as markets awaited key US economic data, which are expected to shape the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy outlook and influence bullion demand.