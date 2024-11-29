AGL 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.16%)
AIRLINK 136.75 Increased By ▲ 2.56 (1.91%)
BOP 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.18%)
CNERGY 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.28%)
DCL 8.83 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.85%)
DFML 38.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-3.37%)
DGKC 85.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.29%)
FCCL 35.35 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.29%)
FFBL 76.99 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (1.84%)
FFL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
HUBC 108.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.6%)
HUMNL 14.74 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (4.54%)
KEL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.78%)
KOSM 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.87%)
MLCF 40.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.62%)
NBP 71.40 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (2.44%)
OGDC 194.75 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (0.58%)
PAEL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (3.01%)
PIBTL 7.48 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.81%)
PPL 167.95 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (2.5%)
PRL 26.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.42%)
PTC 20.40 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (4.78%)
SEARL 92.84 Increased By ▲ 8.44 (10%)
TELE 7.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.25%)
TOMCL 35.32 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (3.73%)
TPLP 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.98%)
TREET 17.34 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.93%)
TRG 59.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-2.46%)
UNITY 31.00 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (7.04%)
WTL 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.46%)
BR100 10,895 Increased By 118.9 (1.1%)
BR30 32,660 Increased By 426.2 (1.32%)
KSE100 101,357 Increased By 1274.6 (1.27%)
KSE30 31,488 Increased By 295 (0.95%)
Nov 29, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold price per tola gains Rs2,100 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published November 29, 2024 Updated November 29, 2024 04:28pm

After declining in the previous session, gold prices in Pakistan registered gains on Friday in line with their increase in the international rate. In the local market, gold price per tola stood at Rs277,300 after a single-day increase of Rs2,100.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs237,740 after it registered an increase of Rs1,800, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Thursday, gold price per tola had decreased by Rs700 in Pakistan.

The international rate of gold increased on Friday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,661 per ounce (with a premium of $20) after it gained $21 during the day.

On the other hand, silver rates remained unchanged at Rs3,400 per tola.

Globally, gold traded flat on Friday and was poised for a weekly decline as markets awaited key US economic data, which are expected to shape the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy outlook and influence bullion demand.

Gold Gold Prices Pakistan Gold Rates gold market Spot gold US gold gold price gold imports gold rates spot gold prices Gold trade gold rate gold markets US gold prices US gold rates Global Gold prices Gold spot rates gold prices in Pakistan gold per tola US gold price gold spot rate gold rates in Pakistan global market gold prices asian gold global market gold price international gold rate gold per 10 gram gold in Pakistan global gold rates Pakistan gold rate gold price per tola gold commodity Global gold price local gold prices

Comments

200 characters

Gold price per tola gains Rs2,100 in Pakistan

Rupee stable against US dollar

PM Shehbaz reiterates support for Palestinians’ right to self-determination

ICC talks continue on fate of Pakistan Champions Trophy

FM Dar to attend ECO Council of Ministers meeting in Iran

Servers crash, data corrupted as cyber-attack hits Dewan Farooque Motors Limited

Pakistan Petroleum Limited announces new oil & gas discovery in Sujawal

Oil heads for more than 3% weekly decline as supply risks ease

India GDP growth slows to 5.4% in September quarter

New IPP deals: PM tasks Fatemi to address Siemens’ grievances

Read more stories