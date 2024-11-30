PR posts ‘record-breaking’ revenue in 5 months

LAHORE: In a significant achievement, Pakistan Railways has reported record-breaking revenue, with earnings reaching an all-time high of Rs 33 billion over the past five months through both passenger and freight operations.

This represents an increase compared to the Rs 29 billion generated during the same period last year. CEO of Pakistan Railways Aamer Ali Baloch announced this achievement on Friday, highlighting the organization’s robust performance.

Railways urges govt to include pensioners in national account

He also shared promising news regarding the progress of the ML-1 project, indicating that groundwork for the major infrastructure project is expected to commence by March 2025.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024