‘Sustainable Tourism Forum’ to be held next month

Recorder Report Published 30 Nov, 2024 06:26am

KARACHI: The Islamic Chamber of Commerce & Development (ICCD) and the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) are jointly organizing “Sustainable Tourism Forum (STF)” on January 30, 31, 2025 in Karachi with collaboration of Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC).

This was announced by Atif Ikram Sheikh, President FPCCI & Vice President, Confederation of Asia Pacific Chambers of Commerce & Industry (CACCI).

The president FPCCI further stated that the event aligned with resolution from the 48th and 11th session of Islamic Councils of Foreign Ministries held in Islamabad (March 2022) and Baku (June 2022), respectively.

Atif Ikram Sheikh emphasised the growing role of the private sector in the OIC Block, facilitating market access among its 57 member states and promoting business expansion across continents. The primary objective of the forum is to project and establish Pakistan as a premier hub for sustainable tourism within the OIC countries.

Forum aims to raise awareness about sustainable tourism, showcasing tourist flow, fostering public - private partnership in tourism sector. It will also promote Pakistan sustainable tourism destinations, highlighting the role of the banking and the financial sector and supporting the successful tourism ventures, he added.

The FPCCI chief elaborated that tourism is one of the world’s fastest-growing industries and a major revenue source for many countries as well.

This important forum will be attended by the senior business groups, chambers of commerce of OIC countries, travel experts, investors and more than one hundred foreign delegates and exhibitors; including, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Turkiye, Malaysia, Indonesia, Jordan, Egypt, Morocco and others. The forum will strengthen the status of Pakistan as a global hub for sustainable tourism and a great opportunity for the benefit of public & private sectors of Pakistan.

Atif Ikram Sheikh apprised that according to the global tourism statistics, the year 2024 is setting new records of growth with an estimated figure of over 1.5 billion tourists across the world; $ 11.1 trillion worth of economic activity and stands as the third largest industry in the world.

