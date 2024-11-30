Markets Print 2024-11-30
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (November 29, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 101,357.32
High: 101,496.18
Low: 99,822.62
Net Change: 1274.55
Volume (000): 454,634
Value (000): 25,800,187
Makt Cap (000) 3,111,053,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 18,971.75
NET CH (+) 187.62
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,373.17
NET CH (+) 37.46
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 28,743.68
NET CH (+) 514.9
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 16,487.66
NET CH (+) 69.68
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,036.97
NET CH (+) 128.26
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,611.34
NET CH (+) 28.02
------------------------------------
As on: 29- November -2024
====================================
