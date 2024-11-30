KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (November 29, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 101,357.32 High: 101,496.18 Low: 99,822.62 Net Change: 1274.55 Volume (000): 454,634 Value (000): 25,800,187 Makt Cap (000) 3,111,053,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 18,971.75 NET CH (+) 187.62 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,373.17 NET CH (+) 37.46 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 28,743.68 NET CH (+) 514.9 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 16,487.66 NET CH (+) 69.68 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,036.97 NET CH (+) 128.26 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,611.34 NET CH (+) 28.02 ------------------------------------ As on: 29- November -2024 ====================================

