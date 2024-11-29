AGL 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.16%)
AIRLINK 136.75 Increased By ▲ 2.56 (1.91%)
BOP 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.18%)
CNERGY 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.28%)
DCL 8.83 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.85%)
DFML 38.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-3.37%)
DGKC 85.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.29%)
FCCL 35.35 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.29%)
FFBL 76.99 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (1.84%)
FFL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
HUBC 108.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.6%)
HUMNL 14.74 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (4.54%)
KEL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.78%)
KOSM 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.87%)
MLCF 40.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.62%)
NBP 71.40 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (2.44%)
OGDC 194.75 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (0.58%)
PAEL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (3.01%)
PIBTL 7.48 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.81%)
PPL 167.95 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (2.5%)
PRL 26.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.42%)
PTC 20.40 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (4.78%)
SEARL 92.84 Increased By ▲ 8.44 (10%)
TELE 7.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.25%)
TOMCL 35.32 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (3.73%)
TPLP 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.98%)
TREET 17.34 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.93%)
TRG 59.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-2.46%)
UNITY 31.00 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (7.04%)
WTL 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.46%)
BR100 10,895 Increased By 118.9 (1.1%)
BR30 32,660 Increased By 426.2 (1.32%)
KSE100 101,357 Increased By 1274.6 (1.27%)
KSE30 31,488 Increased By 295 (0.95%)
Nov 29, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Top Dutch court told to uphold ban on F-35 parts to Israel

AFP Published 29 Nov, 2024 06:55pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

THE HAGUE: A landmark ruling which ordered the Netherlands to stop delivering parts for F-35 fighter jets used by Israel in Gaza should be upheld, the Dutch highest court was told on Friday.

The advice by Supreme Court Advocate-General Paul Vlas comes after an appeals court in February ordered the Dutch state to “put an end to further export of F-35 parts to Israel”.

The appeals court said at the time there was a “clear risk” the planes would be involved in breaking international humanitarian law.

State lawyers appealed against the verdict before the Supreme Court, which was now due to hand down a final ruling.

“The Hague Appeals Court ruling that the Dutch State must put an end to the export of F-35 parts to Israel can remain in place,” Vlas advised the Supreme Court’s judges.

NATO member Romania signs deal with US to buy F-35 jets

Vlas’ assessment was “based on various international regulations to which the Netherlands is a party, (and) the export of military goods must be prohibited if there is such a clear risk” of breaking them, the Hague-based Supreme Court said in a statement.

A group of human rights organisations initially brought the case, arguing that the parts contributed to violations of law by Israel in its war in Gaza.

In December, the District Court in The Hague had said that supplying the parts was primarily a political decision that judges should not interfere with.

But that ruling was then overturned by an appeals court in February.

The Dutch Supreme Court has several advocate-generals, described as independent jurors with “broad professional experience”, who advise the court’s judges before a final verdict.

Although the Supreme Court is not obliged to follow this advice, it was often seriously considered and could serve as a bellwether to the final decision.

“The Supreme Court will issue a ruling as soon as possible,” the court said.

Israel Israeli forces F 35 fighter jets Dutch court

Comments

200 characters

Top Dutch court told to uphold ban on F-35 parts to Israel

Record run continues: KSE-100 crosses 101,000 with nearly 1,300-point gain

Rupee stable against US dollar

FO dismisses ‘impression’ of UAE visa ban on Pakistani nationals

ICC talks continue on fate of Pakistan Champions Trophy

PM Shehbaz forms task force to identify people involved in chaos, violence

FM Dar to attend ECO Council of Ministers meeting in Iran

Servers crash, data corrupted as cyber-attack hits Dewan Farooque Motors Limited

Pakistan Petroleum Limited announces new oil & gas discovery in Sujawal

Gold price per tola gains Rs2,100 in Pakistan

Oil heads for more than 3% weekly decline as supply risks ease

Read more stories