FM Dar to attend ECO Council of Ministers meeting in Iran

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar will embark on a two-day visit to Mashhad, Iran, from Monday to attend the 28th meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), state-run Radio Pakistan reported on Friday.

In his address at the meeting, the Deputy Prime Minister will reiterate Pakistan’s commitment to the ECO charter and highlight the potential for greater connectivity in the region through the development of rail and road networks, liberalization of visa regimes, and simplification of border procedures.

Ishaq Dar will also reiterate Pakistan’s concerns over hostilities in the Middle East, which are endangering regional peace and security. He will sign the Charter for the ECO Clean Energy Center.

The Deputy Prime Minister will hold meetings with participating ministers and other dignitaries on the sidelines of the ministerial meeting.