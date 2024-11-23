AGL 40.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
World

Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 44,176

GAZA CITY: The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said Saturday that at least 44,176 people have been killed in more...
AFP Published November 23, 2024 Updated November 23, 2024 07:21pm

GAZA CITY: The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said on Saturday that at least 44,176 people have been killed in more than 13 months of war between Israel and Palestinian fighters.

Israel army says killed five in north Gaza raid

The toll includes 120 deaths in the previous 48 hours, according to the ministry, which said 104,473 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip.

Gaza Gaza Strip Israeli forces Israeli strikes Israel Hamas war Israeli airstrikes Israel Hamas conflict Gaza war Israel Gaza war Gaza genocide Gaza truce talks

