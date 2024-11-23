World
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 44,176
GAZA CITY: The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said Saturday that at least 44,176 people have been killed in more...
GAZA CITY: The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said on Saturday that at least 44,176 people have been killed in more than 13 months of war between Israel and Palestinian fighters.
Israel army says killed five in north Gaza raid
The toll includes 120 deaths in the previous 48 hours, according to the ministry, which said 104,473 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip.
Comments