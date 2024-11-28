Safety of workers, projects: China asks for targeted measures

KARACHI: China firmly supports Pakistan’s efforts in combating terrorism and asks Pakistan to take targeted security measures for a comprehensive safety and security of Chinese personnel, projects and institutions in Pakistan, so as to create a safe and secure environment for the cooperation between our two countries.

These views were expressed by the Consul General of China in Karachi, Yang Yundong, at a media briefing at the Chinese Consulate here on Wednesday.

The Consul General said China will continue to support Pakistan to improve the wellbeing of its people, aiming to ensure that development benefits reach all regions and communities.

Under the framework of the CPEC Working Group on Socio-Economic Cooperation, the two sides will strengthen their cooperation particularly in areas like healthcare, agriculture, education, climate response, and disaster prevention, while continuing to promote projects that improve people’s livelihoods, he added.

He said China-Pakistan all-weather strategic cooperation has continued to deepen in recent years, under the joint guidance and promotion of President Xi Jinping and Pakistani leaders. Currently, China-Pakistan iron-clad friendship is everlasting and ever-refreshing.

The Pakistan-China relationship is of a strategic significance. Both sides firmly support each other’s core interests and development paths, the China-Pakistan relationship has always been a priority in China’s foreign relations. Any attempt to disrupt or undermine Pakistan-China cooperation is bound to fail.

The Consul General said two sides will continuously strengthen practical cooperation across various fields, jointly upgrade the CPEC and accelerate the construction of major projects in railways, highways, and ports.

Following the important common understanding between leaders of the two countries, the two sides are ready to advance the upgradation of ML-1, and agreed to build Karachi-Hyderabad section in line with the modality of “implementing in a phased manner.” The two sides will work together to refine and optimize the construction plan of Karachi-Hyderabad section and formulate financing and implementation plans that are feasible and sustainable at the earliest.

He said the two sides will actively seek financial support for the Karakoram Highway (Raikot-Thakot) realignment project under the terms of the Framework Agreement of the project, and facilitate the project’s early execution.

The two sides will speed up the development of the auxiliary infrastructure of the Gwadar Port, steadily attract more cargo shipments to the port, find a solution to inadequate water and power supply at an early date, accelerate the development of the port’s industrial zone, and solidly enhance connectivity between the port and other parts of Pakistan.

The New Gwadar International Airport project aided by China has been completed. “Our two sides are also deepening cooperation in agriculture, mining, information technology, energy, trade, and culture.”

He said China supports its companies to invest in Pakistan’s Special Economic Zones in line with the market and commercial principles. It is expected that the Pakistani side will improve its business environment and provide a favourable policy framework for Chinese investment, he added.

This year marks the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China. Over the past 75 years, especially after the launch of the reform and opening-up policy in 1978, China has achieved remarkable economic and social development.

China has maintained an average annual economic growth rate of 8.9 percent for 45 consecutive years, increasing its economic scale by 47 times. It has become the world’s largest industrial manufacturer, largest trading nation, largest foreign exchange reserve holder, and the second-largest economy.

China now has built the most complete modern industrial system in the world. China has realized industrialisation in just a few decades, which took developed Western countries several centuries.

In 2013, President Xi Jinping proposed the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), and more than 150 countries and over 30 international organisations have signed the BRI cooperation agreements with China for now. Over the past 10 years, under the principles of extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefit, the BRI has mobilized nearly one trillion US dollars in investments worldwide, initiated over 3,000 cooperative projects and created 420,000 jobs for BRI partner countries.

According to the World Bank, the BRI has led to a 4.1 percent increase in trade, a 5.0 percent increase in foreign investment, and a 3.4 percent rise in GDP for low-income countries. By 2030, the BRI is expected to generate $1.6 trillion in global benefits annually, accounting for 1.3 percent of global GDP, helping nearly 40 million people get rid of poverty around the world. The BRI has become a platform for global cooperation and a breakthrough for the world economy to overcome low growth.

He said China is one of the most peace-loving countries in the world. For a long time in human history, China was one of the most powerful countries in the world, but it has left no record of colonisation and invasion of other countries. China’s adherence to the path of peaceful development is an inheritance and development of the peace-loving cultural tradition of the Chinese nation over thousands of years.

He said media cooperation is an important part of China-Pakistan relations. “We sincerely hope that the media friends will continue to report extensively and positively on China’s economic and social development, China’s foreign policy as well as China-Pakistan relations and the construction of the CPEC, and make more positive contribution to the enhancement of mutual understanding between the people of our two countries and the deepening of the development of bilateral relations”, he added.

