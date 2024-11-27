AGL 38.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
AIRLINK 129.30 Increased By ▲ 4.23 (3.38%)
BOP 7.85 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (14.6%)
CNERGY 4.66 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (4.72%)
DCL 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.56%)
DFML 38.86 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (4.07%)
DGKC 82.20 Increased By ▲ 4.43 (5.7%)
FCCL 33.64 Increased By ▲ 3.06 (10.01%)
FFBL 75.75 Increased By ▲ 6.89 (10.01%)
FFL 12.83 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (8.18%)
HUBC 110.72 Increased By ▲ 6.22 (5.95%)
HUMNL 14.03 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (4%)
KEL 5.22 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (12.26%)
KOSM 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (7.25%)
MLCF 40.08 Increased By ▲ 3.64 (9.99%)
NBP 72.51 Increased By ▲ 6.59 (10%)
OGDC 189.18 Increased By ▲ 9.65 (5.38%)
PAEL 25.74 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (5.36%)
PIBTL 7.38 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.22%)
PPL 153.45 Increased By ▲ 9.75 (6.78%)
PRL 25.52 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (4.93%)
PTC 17.92 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (9.27%)
SEARL 82.50 Increased By ▲ 3.93 (5%)
TELE 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (5.68%)
TOMCL 32.50 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.66%)
TPLP 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.31%)
TREET 16.74 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.78%)
TRG 56.01 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.47%)
UNITY 28.85 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (4.91%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.88%)
BR100 10,659 Increased By 569.2 (5.64%)
BR30 31,331 Increased By 1822.5 (6.18%)
KSE100 99,269 Increased By 4695.1 (4.96%)
KSE30 31,032 Increased By 1587.6 (5.39%)
Nov 28, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Iran welcomes Lebanon ceasefire, reserves right to react to Israeli airstrikes

Reuters Published November 27, 2024

LISBON: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said on Wednesday that Tehran reserves the right to react to Israeli airstrikes last month on Iran but is also taking account of other developments in the region.

Araqchi told reporters during a trip to Lisbon that Iran welcomed Tuesday’s ceasefire agreement in Lebanon and hoped it will be permanent.

The ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah took effect on Wednesday under an agreement brokered by the United States and France.

Asked whether the ceasefire could lead to an easing of tensions between Israel and Iran, he said: “It depends on the behaviour of Israel.”

“Of course, we reserve the right to react to the recent Israeli aggression, but we do consider all developments in the region,” he said.

Israel’s Netanyahu says will ensure Lebanon ceasefire is enforced

Israel struck targets in Iran on Oct. 26 in retaliation for an Iranian missile barrage against Israel on Oct. 1. Ali Larijani, a senior adviser to Iran’s supreme leader, said in an interview published on Sunday that Tehran was preparing to respond to Israel.

Although Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday that Hezbollah had been “set back decades”, Araqchi said the armed group had not been weakened by Israel’s killing of many of its leaders since January and by its ground offensive against the group since early October.

He said Hezbollah had been able to reorganise and fight back effectively.

“This is the main reason why Israel accepted the ceasefire … every time they (Hezbollah) lose their leaders or their commanders, they become bigger in both numbers and their strength,” he said.

His remarks echoed comments by a senior Hezbollah official, Hassan Fadlallah, who said the group would emerge from the war stronger and more numerous.

Separately, Iranian state media said Iran’s foreign ministry had rejected as “baseless” a statement by the foreign ministers of the Group of Seven countries demanding that Tehran cease all support for Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Moscow and Tehran have deepened their military and economic cooperation.

Benjamin Netanyahu Israeli airstrikes Israel and Hezbollah Abbas Araqchi Lebanon ceasefire

Comments

200 characters

Iran welcomes Lebanon ceasefire, reserves right to react to Israeli airstrikes

Pakistan inflation to ease further in November 2024, says Ministry of Finance

Emphatic comeback: KSE-100 settles above 99k after nearly 4,700-point gain as PTI protest ends

PTI protest: PM Shehbaz praises LEAs for thwarting ‘nefarious designs of miscreants’

No protester killed during LEAs operation against PTI sit-in: interior ministry

Special meeting: ECC shows concern over implementation delays

Rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

Tribal clashes in Kurram district leave 89 dead in a week: local official

Oil slips after surprise build in U.S. gasoline stocks

China state media warn Trump against mutually destructive tariff war

PPL records significant boost in hydrocarbon production

Read more stories