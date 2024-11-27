Gold price per tola increases Rs1,600 in Pakistan

After declining in the previous two sessions, gold prices in Pakistan registered gains on Wednesday in line with their increase in the international rate. In the local market, gold price per tola stood at Rs275,900 after a single-day increase of Rs1,600.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs236,540 after it registered an increase of Rs1,372, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Tuesday, gold price per tola had also decreased by Rs4,100 in Pakistan.

The international rate of gold increased on Wednesday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,647 per ounce (with a premium of $20) after it gained $16 during the day.

On the other hand, silver rates remained unchanged at Rs3,400 per tola.

Globally, gold prices flitted within a narrow range on Wednesday as investors awaited key US inflation data for insights into the potential scale of a Federal Reserve rate cut next month.