AGL 38.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-3.61%)
AIRLINK 125.07 Decreased By ▼ -6.15 (-4.69%)
BOP 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.59%)
CNERGY 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-5.52%)
DCL 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-6.28%)
DFML 37.34 Decreased By ▼ -4.13 (-9.96%)
DGKC 77.77 Decreased By ▼ -4.32 (-5.26%)
FCCL 30.58 Decreased By ▼ -2.52 (-7.61%)
FFBL 68.86 Decreased By ▼ -4.01 (-5.5%)
FFL 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.26%)
HUBC 104.50 Decreased By ▼ -6.24 (-5.63%)
HUMNL 13.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-7.03%)
KEL 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-10.4%)
KOSM 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-5.78%)
MLCF 36.44 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-6.32%)
NBP 65.92 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (2.98%)
OGDC 179.53 Decreased By ▼ -13.29 (-6.89%)
PAEL 24.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-4.87%)
PIBTL 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.59%)
PPL 143.70 Decreased By ▼ -10.37 (-6.73%)
PRL 24.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-5.85%)
PTC 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-7.92%)
SEARL 78.57 Decreased By ▼ -3.73 (-4.53%)
TELE 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-6.96%)
TOMCL 31.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-4.45%)
TPLP 8.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.24%)
TREET 16.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.95%)
TRG 54.66 Decreased By ▼ -2.74 (-4.77%)
UNITY 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.84%)
BR100 10,089 Decreased By -415.2 (-3.95%)
BR30 29,509 Decreased By -1717.6 (-5.5%)
KSE100 94,574 Decreased By -3505.6 (-3.57%)
KSE30 29,445 Decreased By -1113.9 (-3.65%)
Nov 26, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Saudi Arabia agrees metals deals worth over $9 billion

Reuters Published 26 Nov, 2024 07:36pm

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Tuesday agreed nine investment deals in metals and mining worth more than 35 billion riyals ($9.32 billion) with companies including India’s Vedanta and China’s Zijin Group.

The deals were announced during the World Investment Conference in Riyadh by the Global Supply Chain Resilience Initiative, a government programme under the Saudi government’s National Investment Strategy.

The kingdom’s growing mining industry is part of the Vision 2030 plan to diversify the economy and cut reliance on fossil fuels. The government hopes to attract $100 billion a year in foreign investment under the plan by 2030, achieving just over a quarter of that last year.

Oil to metals conglomerate Vedanta will build copper facilities with a capital expenditure of 7.5 billion riyals at Ras Al-Khair, a conference presentation showed, including a smelter and refinery with capacity of 400,000 metric tons per annum (tpa) and a 300,000 tpa copper rod plant.

The project will ensure domestic self-sufficiency in copper production and contribute an estimated 70 billion riyals to economic growth, according to the presentation.

Saudi Arabia approves 2025 budget with total deficit of $26.9bn

Vedanta is interested in investing in Saudi Arabia because of the available incentives - including land, water and power services - as well as potentially being able to tap into a lower cost of capital there, the company’s base metals CEO Chris Griffith told Reuters.

“There’s some (incentives) that are fairly obvious and there’s some that are less obvious that we’re working with the Saudi government on now,” Griffith said, adding that Vedanta may consider taking on a local partner to help advance the projects.

Zijin will invest 5 billion to 6 billion riyals, with a first phase focused on building a zinc smelter with capacity for 100,000 tpa of zinc ingots and 200,000 tpa of sulphuric acid.

A second phase will see the construction of a lithium carbonate extraction facility to produce 60,000 tpa of battery-grade lithium carbonate, and in a final phase a copper refinery will be built with output of 200,000 tpa of copper cathodes and about 50,000 tpa of electrolytic copper foil.

Australia’s Hastings Technology Metals will build processing facilities for rare earth elements in several phases for a total investment of 5.6 billion to 7.2 billion riyals.

The phases include a hydrometallurgical processing plant, a solvent extraction separation facility, a rare earth elements downstream processing facility and sourcing rare earth elements from mines in Saudi Arabia.

Vancouver-based Platinum Group Metals is conducting studies with local firm Ajlan & Bros Mining to build a 1.9 billion riyal platinum group metals smelter and base metals refinery. Feedstock will come from South Africa’s Waterberg mine, which the Canadian group is developing.

Saudi Arabia MENA Saudi Arabia GDP Saudi Arabia Economy Saudi Arabia metals

Comments

200 characters

Saudi Arabia agrees metals deals worth over $9 billion

Bloodbath at PSX: KSE-100 sees biggest single-day decline, plummets over 3,500 points

Pakistan, Belarus agree to further strengthen economic, trade ties

Rupee records marginal fall against US dollar

SBP makes key revisions to Minimum Profit Rate requirements, Islamic banking guidelines

World Bank offers assistance to streamline Pakistan’s budget-making process

Security forces kill three militants in North Waziristan

Donald Trump vows to slap 25% tariffs on Mexico, Canada, 10% tariffs on China

Gold price per tola falls Rs4,100 in Pakistan

Indus Motor, Ghandhara Tyre temporarily halt production

120MW solar project: KE receives lowest bid from KAPCO

Read more stories