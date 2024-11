RIYADH: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Tuesday approved the country’s budget for 2025, state media reported, with a planned deficit of 101 billion riyals ($26.88 billion).

The budget set spending at 1.285 trillion riyals in 2025 and total revenues at 1.184 trillion riyals.