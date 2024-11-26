AGL 38.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.97%)
AIRLINK 129.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-1.49%)
BOP 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.2%)
CNERGY 4.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.97%)
DCL 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
DFML 40.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.86%)
DGKC 80.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-2.55%)
FCCL 32.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.42%)
FFBL 71.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-2.55%)
FFL 12.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
HUBC 108.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-1.75%)
HUMNL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-4.2%)
KEL 4.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.43%)
KOSM 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
MLCF 37.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.83%)
NBP 68.20 Increased By ▲ 4.19 (6.55%)
OGDC 188.51 Decreased By ▼ -4.31 (-2.24%)
PAEL 24.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.73%)
PIBTL 7.39 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
PPL 149.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.07 (-3.29%)
PRL 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.44%)
PTC 17.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.99%)
SEARL 80.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-2.31%)
TELE 7.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.19%)
TOMCL 32.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.82%)
TPLP 8.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.36%)
TREET 16.77 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.9%)
TRG 57.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.7%)
UNITY 27.71 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.73%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.19%)
BR100 10,467 Decreased By -37.4 (-0.36%)
BR30 30,774 Decreased By -452.2 (-1.45%)
KSE100 97,755 Decreased By -324.5 (-0.33%)
KSE30 30,463 Decreased By -96.1 (-0.31%)
Indian shares set to open little changed; eye on Trump’s fresh tariff vows

Reuters Published 26 Nov, 2024 10:06am

Indian shares are set for a muted opening on Tuesday, after gaining nearly 4% over the past two sessions, with an eye on global trade tensions after US President-elect Donald Trump pledged fresh tariffs on imports from three countries, including China.

The Gift Nifty futures were trading at 24,287.5, as of 08:25 a.m. IST, indicating that the benchmark Nifty 50 will open near Monday’s close of 24,221.9.

“The relief rally, backed by robust short-covering ahead of the monthly expiry this week, continued for a second straight session on Monday,” said Prashanth Tapse, senior vice president of research at Mehta Equities.

“The enthusiasm after the ruling alliance’s Maharashtra election win gave markets a major boost.” Foreign investors snapped their 38-session record selling streak on Monday.

The recent correction made valuations attractive in large-caps, according to analysts.

Other Asian markets opened lower after US President-elect Donald Trump pledged a 25% tariff on all imports from Canada and Mexico and an additional 10% tariff on China.

Trump’s comments triggered a rise in US dollar. Among individual stocks, Adani group companies will be in focus after ratings agency Fitch put some of the conglomerate’s bonds on watch for a possible downgrade after some of the firm’s key executives were indicted by US authorities for alleged bribery charges.

Indian shares advance as ruling party sweeps key state election

The group has denied the allegations, calling them baseless.

Adani Energy Solutions, Adani Electricity Mumbai and some of Adani Ports’ rupee and dollar bonds are now on “watch negative”, Fitch said.

French oil major TotalEnergies on Monday halted investments into Adani Group, plunging Adani Green 8% lower.

Since the US indictment, the Adani group has lost about $29 billion in market value in three sessions, with about $27 billion lost on Nov. 21.

