AGL 39.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.05%)
AIRLINK 131.22 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (1.67%)
BOP 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.89%)
CNERGY 4.71 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.9%)
DCL 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.29%)
DFML 41.47 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.59%)
DGKC 82.09 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.4%)
FCCL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.01%)
FFBL 72.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-2.1%)
FFL 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.43%)
HUBC 110.74 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.06%)
HUMNL 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (5.53%)
KEL 5.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.26%)
KOSM 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.42%)
MLCF 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.78%)
NBP 64.01 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.79%)
OGDC 192.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-0.96%)
PAEL 25.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
PIBTL 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
PPL 154.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-0.89%)
PRL 25.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
PTC 17.81 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.77%)
SEARL 82.30 Increased By ▲ 3.65 (4.64%)
TELE 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.27%)
TOMCL 33.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.8%)
TPLP 8.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.07%)
TREET 16.62 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.15%)
TRG 57.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.41%)
UNITY 27.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
WTL 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.44%)
BR100 10,504 Increased By 59.3 (0.57%)
BR30 31,226 Increased By 36.9 (0.12%)
KSE100 98,080 Increased By 281.6 (0.29%)
KSE30 30,559 Increased By 78 (0.26%)
Nov 26, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-11-26

Shipping Intelligence

Recorder Report Published 26 Nov, 2024 05:49am

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Monday (November 25, 2024).

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
Op-1              Advantage      Disc Mogas     Marine
                  Paradise       Alphine        Service            24-11-2024
Op-3              Sea Quest      Disc           Alpine Marine      23-11-2024
                                 Mogas          Services
B-1               Pvt Aurora     Disc           Alpine Marine      24-11-2024
                                 Chemical       Services
B-4               Uafl           Disc/Load      Golden Shipping    22-11-2024
                  Liberty        Container      Lines
B-12/B-11         Yangze 31      Load           International Ship
                                 Clinkers       and Port Servic    24-11-2024
B-13/B-14         Bulk           Load           Gearbulk           22-11-2024
                  Castor         Clinkers       Shipping
B-14/B-15         Ssi            Disc           Legend Shipping    23-11-2024
                  Glorious       General        & Logistics
                                 Cargo
Nmb-1             Emran          Load Rice      N.S Shipping       20-11-2024
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-24              Al             Load Rice      Gearbulk           23-11-2024
                  Mothanna                      Shipping
B-25              Haein          Disc           Associated Linn    24-11-2024
                  Hope           Base Oil       Agencies
B-26/B-27         Navios         Disc/Load      Oceansea           24-11-2024
                  Bahamas        Container      Shipping
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-3/           Apl            Dis/Load       CmaCgm             24-11-2024
Sapt-2            Antwerp        Containers     Pakistan
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Pvt Aurora        25-11-2024     Disc. Chemical                 Alpine Marine
                                                                     Services
Uafl Liberty      25-11-2024     Disc/Load                    Golden Shipping
                                 Container                              Lines
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Energy            25-11-2024     D/11000 Jet Oil                 Gac Pakistan
Centaur
Melbourne         25-11-2024     D/L Container               Diamond Shipping
Bridge                                                                Service
CmaCgm            25-11-2024     D/L Container                         CmaCgm
Columba                                                              Pakistan
Independent
Spirit            25-11-2024     D/L Container                        Riazeda
Yasmin            25-11-2024     L/24000 Rice                     Ocean World
M.T Sargodha      26-11-2024     D/72000                    Pakistan National
                                 Crude Oil                         Ship Corpt
Riverside         26-11-2024     D/73000                    Pakistan National
                                 Crude Oil                         Ship Corpt
X-Press           26-11-2024     D/L Container                 X-Press Feeder
Cassiopeia                                                    Shipping Agency
Ts Keelung        26-11-2024     D/L Container                Sharaf Shipping
                                                                       Agency
SpilKartini       26-11-2024     D/L Container                  Oocl Pakistan
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
M. T Mardan       25-11-2024     Tanker                                     -
Navios
Constellation     25-11-2024     Container Ship                             -
Hyundai
Saturn            25-11-2024     Container Ship                             -
Casda             25-11-2024     Clinkers                                   -
Hyundai Mars      25-11-2024     Container Ship                             -
Nour Elhuda       25-11-2024     General Cargo                              -
Bam Bam           25-11-2024     Tanker                                     -
=============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Shipping Intelligence

Comments

200 characters

Shipping Intelligence

Intelligence-sharing: FD to ink MoU with FMU and FIU of Belarus

Govt weighs industry status for packaging sector

Nov revenue collection target: FBR may go for ‘additional measures’

Belarus urged to simplify import rules

Prioritising Balochistan: Ecnec clears Rs172.7bn for uplift schemes

World Bank uncovers key bottlenecks in ‘EDEIP’

Protest decision: PTI chief Gohar says ‘it’s final’

Adviser says cut in policy rate helped govt save Rs1.3trn

Justice Agha made head of SHC constitutional benches

18th Amendment, SC decisions: Aurangzeb advocates for AGP Act revision

Read more stories