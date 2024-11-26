KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Monday (November 25, 2024).
=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
Op-1 Advantage Disc Mogas Marine
Paradise Alphine Service 24-11-2024
Op-3 Sea Quest Disc Alpine Marine 23-11-2024
Mogas Services
B-1 Pvt Aurora Disc Alpine Marine 24-11-2024
Chemical Services
B-4 Uafl Disc/Load Golden Shipping 22-11-2024
Liberty Container Lines
B-12/B-11 Yangze 31 Load International Ship
Clinkers and Port Servic 24-11-2024
B-13/B-14 Bulk Load Gearbulk 22-11-2024
Castor Clinkers Shipping
B-14/B-15 Ssi Disc Legend Shipping 23-11-2024
Glorious General & Logistics
Cargo
Nmb-1 Emran Load Rice N.S Shipping 20-11-2024
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-24 Al Load Rice Gearbulk 23-11-2024
Mothanna Shipping
B-25 Haein Disc Associated Linn 24-11-2024
Hope Base Oil Agencies
B-26/B-27 Navios Disc/Load Oceansea 24-11-2024
Bahamas Container Shipping
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-3/ Apl Dis/Load CmaCgm 24-11-2024
Sapt-2 Antwerp Containers Pakistan
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Pvt Aurora 25-11-2024 Disc. Chemical Alpine Marine
Services
Uafl Liberty 25-11-2024 Disc/Load Golden Shipping
Container Lines
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Energy 25-11-2024 D/11000 Jet Oil Gac Pakistan
Centaur
Melbourne 25-11-2024 D/L Container Diamond Shipping
Bridge Service
CmaCgm 25-11-2024 D/L Container CmaCgm
Columba Pakistan
Independent
Spirit 25-11-2024 D/L Container Riazeda
Yasmin 25-11-2024 L/24000 Rice Ocean World
M.T Sargodha 26-11-2024 D/72000 Pakistan National
Crude Oil Ship Corpt
Riverside 26-11-2024 D/73000 Pakistan National
Crude Oil Ship Corpt
X-Press 26-11-2024 D/L Container X-Press Feeder
Cassiopeia Shipping Agency
Ts Keelung 26-11-2024 D/L Container Sharaf Shipping
Agency
SpilKartini 26-11-2024 D/L Container Oocl Pakistan
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
M. T Mardan 25-11-2024 Tanker -
Navios
Constellation 25-11-2024 Container Ship -
Hyundai
Saturn 25-11-2024 Container Ship -
Casda 25-11-2024 Clinkers -
Hyundai Mars 25-11-2024 Container Ship -
Nour Elhuda 25-11-2024 General Cargo -
Bam Bam 25-11-2024 Tanker -
=============================================================================
