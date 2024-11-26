Follow us

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Monday (November 25, 2024).

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= Op-1 Advantage Disc Mogas Marine Paradise Alphine Service 24-11-2024 Op-3 Sea Quest Disc Alpine Marine 23-11-2024 Mogas Services B-1 Pvt Aurora Disc Alpine Marine 24-11-2024 Chemical Services B-4 Uafl Disc/Load Golden Shipping 22-11-2024 Liberty Container Lines B-12/B-11 Yangze 31 Load International Ship Clinkers and Port Servic 24-11-2024 B-13/B-14 Bulk Load Gearbulk 22-11-2024 Castor Clinkers Shipping B-14/B-15 Ssi Disc Legend Shipping 23-11-2024 Glorious General & Logistics Cargo Nmb-1 Emran Load Rice N.S Shipping 20-11-2024 ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-24 Al Load Rice Gearbulk 23-11-2024 Mothanna Shipping B-25 Haein Disc Associated Linn 24-11-2024 Hope Base Oil Agencies B-26/B-27 Navios Disc/Load Oceansea 24-11-2024 Bahamas Container Shipping ============================================================================= Alongside SOUTH Wharf ============================================================================= Sapt-3/ Apl Dis/Load CmaCgm 24-11-2024 Sapt-2 Antwerp Containers Pakistan ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Pvt Aurora 25-11-2024 Disc. Chemical Alpine Marine Services Uafl Liberty 25-11-2024 Disc/Load Golden Shipping Container Lines ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= Energy 25-11-2024 D/11000 Jet Oil Gac Pakistan Centaur Melbourne 25-11-2024 D/L Container Diamond Shipping Bridge Service CmaCgm 25-11-2024 D/L Container CmaCgm Columba Pakistan Independent Spirit 25-11-2024 D/L Container Riazeda Yasmin 25-11-2024 L/24000 Rice Ocean World M.T Sargodha 26-11-2024 D/72000 Pakistan National Crude Oil Ship Corpt Riverside 26-11-2024 D/73000 Pakistan National Crude Oil Ship Corpt X-Press 26-11-2024 D/L Container X-Press Feeder Cassiopeia Shipping Agency Ts Keelung 26-11-2024 D/L Container Sharaf Shipping Agency SpilKartini 26-11-2024 D/L Container Oocl Pakistan ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= M. T Mardan 25-11-2024 Tanker - Navios Constellation 25-11-2024 Container Ship - Hyundai Saturn 25-11-2024 Container Ship - Casda 25-11-2024 Clinkers - Hyundai Mars 25-11-2024 Container Ship - Nour Elhuda 25-11-2024 General Cargo - Bam Bam 25-11-2024 Tanker - =============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024