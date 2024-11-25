AGL 39.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.05%)
AIRLINK 131.22 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (1.67%)
BOP 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.89%)
CNERGY 4.71 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.9%)
DCL 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.29%)
DFML 41.47 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.59%)
DGKC 82.09 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.4%)
FCCL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.01%)
FFBL 72.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-2.1%)
FFL 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.43%)
HUBC 110.74 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.06%)
HUMNL 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (5.53%)
KEL 5.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.26%)
KOSM 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.42%)
MLCF 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.78%)
NBP 64.01 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.79%)
OGDC 192.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-0.96%)
PAEL 25.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
PIBTL 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
PPL 154.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-0.89%)
PRL 25.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
PTC 17.81 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.77%)
SEARL 82.30 Increased By ▲ 3.65 (4.64%)
TELE 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.27%)
TOMCL 33.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.8%)
TPLP 8.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.07%)
TREET 16.62 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.15%)
TRG 57.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.41%)
UNITY 27.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
WTL 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.44%)
BR100 10,504 Increased By 59.3 (0.57%)
BR30 31,226 Increased By 36.9 (0.12%)
KSE100 98,080 Increased By 281.6 (0.29%)
KSE30 30,559 Increased By 78 (0.26%)
Nov 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

S&P 500, Dow touch record highs as markets cheer Trump’s Treasury pick

Reuters Published 25 Nov, 2024 09:24pm

The benchmark S&P 500 and the blue-chip Dow hit intraday record highs on Monday while the Nasdaq also advanced, with Scott Bessent’s nomination as Treasury secretary in the incoming Trump administration boosting investor sentiment.

President-elect Donald Trump ended weeks of speculation when he named his choice late on Friday, with some investment strategists saying Bessent could take measures to restrain further government borrowing, even as he follows through on fiscal and trade campaign pledges.

At 09:50 a.m. the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 459.25 points, or 1.03%, to 44,753.77, the S&P 500 gained 43.12 points, or 0.72%, to 6,012.50 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 153.88 points, or 0.81%, to 19,157.53.

The Russell 2000 index, tracking domestically focused small-caps, rose 1.5%, inching closer to an all-time high as the yield on 30-year Treasury bonds led declines across the curve.

Yields on Treasury bonds had surged after Trump’s victory after expectations that his policies, considered broadly positive for the economy and big corporates, could stoke inflationary pressures and slow the pace of the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy easing.

Wall Street Week Ahead: Black Friday puts consumer spending in market’s glare with stocks near records

“He (Bessent) might have a moderate approach to tariffs and that’s good news, because one of the fears is that if Trump does impose strong tariffs, that could be inflationary and would mean the Fed would have to perhaps reverse the present monetary policy,” said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities, New York.

Big banks gained, with Goldman Sachs rising 0.4%, JPMorgan Chase & Co up 0.6% and Morgan Stanley adding 0.6%, sending the broader Banks index 0.9% higher.

Popular ‘Trump trade’ Tesla advanced 0.8%, while other growth stocks such as Alphabet and Amazon.com rose 2.1% each.

The Consumer Discretionary and Communication Services sectors rose 1.3% and 1%, respectively.

The benchmark S&P 500 was trading above 6,000 points, and has jumped more than 4% since Nov. 4. The Russell 2000 index has surged more than 8% in the same period.

Brokerage Barclays raised its full-year 2025 forecast for the S&P 500 to 6,600 points from 6,500.

Investors have recently swung between expectation of a pause versus a further cut in interest rates at the Federal Reserve’s December meeting. The CME Group’s FedWatch Tool shows a near 56% probability the central bank will deliver another 25 basis point cut.

The Personal Consumption Expenditure report, the central bank’s preferred inflation gauge, will be on investors’ radar this Thanksgiving week.

Macy’s fell 3.5% after the department-store operator delayed the publication of its third-quarter results due to an accounting issue.

Bath & Body Works raised its forecast for full-year adjusted profit, sending the retailer’s shares up 21.5%.

Peabody Energy dropped 1.8% after Anglo American decided to sell its remaining Australian steelmaking coal mines to the company for up to $3.78 billion in cash.

Retail trading platform Robinhood Markets advanced 4% after Morgan Stanley raised its rating on the stock.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 4.99-to-1 ratio on the NYSE, and by a 3.5-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P 500 posted 85 new 52-week highs and no new lows, while the Nasdaq Composite recorded 252 new highs and 26 new lows.

Wall Street Wall Street week ahead wall street index

Comments

200 characters

S&P 500, Dow touch record highs as markets cheer Trump’s Treasury pick

KSE-100 settles above 98,000 for the first time as buying rally continues

Govt says policeman killed near Hakla; PTI protesters enter Islamabad limits

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko arrives in Islamabad

PTI protests causing daily loss of Rs190bn, says Aurangzeb

NetSol Technologies announces buyback of shares

ECNEC approves development projects worth over Rs172 billion

Rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

Punjab govt announces winter vacations from December 20

TotalEnergies pauses business with Adani, says it was not aware of US investigation

Gold price per tola falls Rs4,300 in Pakistan

Read more stories