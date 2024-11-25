AGL 39.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.18%)
AIRLINK 128.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.24%)
BOP 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.04%)
CNERGY 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (4.68%)
DCL 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.4%)
DFML 41.09 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.66%)
DGKC 82.60 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (2.03%)
FCCL 33.02 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.76%)
FFBL 73.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.85%)
FFL 11.89 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.28%)
HUBC 110.74 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.06%)
HUMNL 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (5.09%)
KEL 5.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.69%)
KOSM 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.11%)
MLCF 39.09 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.27%)
NBP 63.71 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.31%)
OGDC 193.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-0.76%)
PAEL 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.21%)
PIBTL 7.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.95%)
PPL 153.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-1.25%)
PRL 25.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.31%)
PTC 17.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
SEARL 81.43 Increased By ▲ 2.78 (3.53%)
TELE 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.67%)
TOMCL 33.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.95%)
TPLP 8.53 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.55%)
TREET 16.41 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.86%)
TRG 56.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-2.51%)
UNITY 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.22%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.16%)
BR100 10,514 Increased By 69.1 (0.66%)
BR30 31,171 Decreased By -18.1 (-0.06%)
KSE100 98,295 Increased By 497 (0.51%)
KSE30 30,671 Increased By 189.8 (0.62%)
Nov 25, 2024
Markets

Major Gulf markets gain in early trade; Saudi falls

Reuters Published 25 Nov, 2024 01:29pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Most stock markets in the Gulf rose in early trade on Monday, shrugging off geopolitical tensions amid the ongoing war between major oil producer Russia and Ukraine, although the Saudi index bucked the trend to trade lower.

Last week, Russia fired a hypersonic missile at Ukraine in a warning to the United States and Britain following strikes by Kyiv on Russia, using US and British weapons.

Dubai’s main share index advanced 0.7%, led by a 2% rise in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties and a 2.2% increase in toll operator Salik. The Abu Dhabi index was up 0.4%.

In Qatar, the index added 0.3%, with Qatar Islamic Bank rising 0.9% and petrochemical maker Industries Qatar up 0.5%.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares rose following US President-elect Donald Trump’s selection of fund manager Scott Bessent as the next US Treasury secretary, with investors expecting he will be a voice for markets in Washington.

Most Gulf markets gain on oil; Egypt falls

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index dropped 0.5%, weighed down by a 1.5% fall in Al Rajhi Bank and a 1.7% decline in Saudi Arabian Mining Company.

Oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets - retreated following 6% gains last week, but remained near two-week highs as geopolitical tensions grew between Western powers and major oil producers Russia and Iran, raising risks of supply disruption. Saudi Arabia’s energy index eased 0.2%.

MENA Gulf stocks

