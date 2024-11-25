AGL 39.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.25%)
Nov 25, 2024

Business & Finance Print

HCSTSI concerned at woeful condition of roads, civic amenities

Recorder Report Published 25 Nov, 2024 06:15am

HYDERABAD: President of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industry (HCSTSI), Muhammad Saleem Memon, expressed grave concern over the deteriorating condition of roads, infrastructure, and other civic amenities in Hyderabad. In this regard, Chamber President also wrote a letter to Deputy Commissioner, Hyderabad.

Highlighting the disrepair of major roads such as Auto Bhan Road, Badin Stop, Hali Road, Tilak Incline, Station Road, Foujdari Road, Grunagar, Tando Yousuf and all units of Latifabad, he noted that these have not only caused severe traffic congestion but also led to a significant increase in accidents. Additionally, the absence of streetlights has exacerbated street crime in the city, adding to the citizens’ woes.

Criticizing the local government, he remarked that despite the allocation of billions in developmental funds, Hyderabad’s roads present dilapidated picture, reflecting the lack of priority given to the city’s development by local authorities.

Saleem Memon further stated that the HCSTSI has consistently advocated for the restoration of infrastructure, including Auto Bhan Road, SITE Hyderabad and other critical areas, through letters and meetings with the Chief Minister of Sindh, Chief Secretary and relevant ministries. Infrastructure rehabilitation has always remained a top agenda in these discussions. He emphasized the importance of improving basic facilities and ensuring the sustainability of development initiatives. He stressed that the rehabilitation of water supply and drainage systems should precede any road construction. This step is vital for providing long-term benefits to residents. He called for preemptive coordination with utility departments to avoid unnecessary excavation after road construction and advocated for integrated and sustainable strategies during development.

Saleem Memon highlighted the need for comprehensive planning and efficient utilization of resources to ensure high-quality infrastructure. He proposed modernizing the existing water supply and drainage systems by establishing new pumping stations and upgrading the old infrastructure. He also stressed the importance of proper ground leveling and including these aspects in project tenders to maintain quality during construction.

