AGL 39.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.2%)
AIRLINK 129.80 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.57%)
BOP 6.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
CNERGY 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (4.68%)
DCL 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.52%)
DFML 41.22 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.98%)
DGKC 81.48 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.64%)
FCCL 32.92 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.46%)
FFBL 74.80 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.5%)
FFL 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.51%)
HUBC 109.80 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.2%)
HUMNL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (4%)
KEL 5.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.56%)
KOSM 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
MLCF 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.26%)
NBP 64.99 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (2.33%)
OGDC 193.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.43%)
PAEL 25.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
PIBTL 7.42 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
PPL 153.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-1.45%)
PRL 25.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.78%)
PTC 17.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.17%)
SEARL 79.50 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.08%)
TELE 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.76%)
TOMCL 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.39%)
TPLP 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.19%)
TREET 16.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.68%)
TRG 57.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.58%)
UNITY 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.22%)
WTL 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.72%)
BR100 10,604 Increased By 158.7 (1.52%)
BR30 31,216 Increased By 26.2 (0.08%)
KSE100 99,060 Increased By 1262.2 (1.29%)
KSE30 31,004 Increased By 523.8 (1.72%)
Nov 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-11-25

Rwanda, Pakistan have huge trade potential: envoy

APP Published November 25, 2024 Updated November 25, 2024 09:33am

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of Rwanda to Pakistan, Fatou Harerimana on Sunday said that bilateral cooperation between Rwanda and Pakistan in the health sector and public health is inevitable and there is potential on both sides in this sector.

There is a need to further increase the bilateral economic and trade relations between Pakistan and Rwanda, for which the role of the private sector from both sides is very important, the Ambassador said and added that Pakistan and Rwanda enjoy friendly relations underpinned by mutual respect, growing economic ties and cooperation at multilateral fora.

Rwanda and Pakistan, with a longstanding relationship spanning sixty-two years, actively collaborate in various fields, including trade, health, and investment, she remarked.

Pakistan, Rwanda reiterate desire to strengthen ties

She said that Rwanda’s real GDP of Rwanda grew by 9.7% in the first quarter of 2024, exceeding the previous year’s growth rate of 8.2% and the country has shown remarkable resilience, driven by strong consumer spending in key sectors such as services and industry.

The ambassador said that despite ongoing challenges, Rwanda’s labor market experienced a strong recovery, with over half a million new jobs created in the fourth quarter of 2023, marking the most significant reduction in unemployment since the COVID pandemic.

“The labor market expansion in Rwanda was broad-based, with women benefiting slightly more than men and to leverage its youth demographic, Rwanda needs to expand labor force participation, as only 2.8 million out of 8.1 million working age individuals are employed full time.

She said that Rwanda aspires to become a Middle-Income Country by 2035 and a High-Income Country by 2050.

It plans to achieve this through the implementation of the second National Strategies for Transformation (NST-2), a five year-development agenda underpinned by sectoral strategies focused on meeting the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Updating on the economy, she said that Rwanda’s economy continued to stage a strong growth in the first half of 2024 and after growing by an average of 8.2% in 2022-2023, real GDP increased by 9.7% in the first half of 2024. The GDP growth is expected to maintain momentum in 2025–26, with a projected average of 7.7%, to a recovery in global tourism, new construction projects, and manufacturing activities, she added.

Trade private sector bilateral ties Economic ties Rwanda Pakistan and Rwanda Fatou Harerimana Rwanda Ambassador

Comments

200 characters

Rwanda, Pakistan have huge trade potential: envoy

‘Misleading statement’: FTO orders investigation against FBR officials

Hundreds of PTI workers held: Gandapur, Bushra led convoy heading towards capital

Prosecution of non-filers: Tax expert supports upcoming tax law

Cell phones: Jul-Oct import registers negative growth YoY

PPP’s grievances: PM directs NA, PA speakers to play role

Belarusian President due today

Naqvi receives Belarusian delegation

Peshawar: Prices of essential food items remain high

Women entrepreneurs: SBP asked to provide long term loans

Read more stories