AGL 39.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.23%)
AIRLINK 129.30 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.19%)
BOP 6.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
CNERGY 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (4.68%)
DCL 8.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
DFML 41.22 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.98%)
DGKC 81.30 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.42%)
FCCL 32.84 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.21%)
FFBL 74.95 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.7%)
FFL 11.82 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
HUBC 110.10 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.47%)
HUMNL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.64%)
KEL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.75%)
KOSM 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
MLCF 38.64 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
NBP 65.20 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (2.66%)
OGDC 194.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.35%)
PAEL 25.73 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
PIBTL 7.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 153.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-1.32%)
PRL 25.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.62%)
PTC 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SEARL 79.59 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.2%)
TELE 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
TOMCL 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
TPLP 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.67%)
TREET 16.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.68%)
TRG 57.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.58%)
UNITY 27.68 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.69%)
WTL 1.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 10,531 Increased By 86.2 (0.83%)
BR30 31,106 Decreased By -83 (-0.27%)
KSE100 98,918 Increased By 1119.6 (1.14%)
KSE30 30,935 Increased By 453.9 (1.49%)
Nov 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-11-25

IMF warns Asia retaliatory tariffs could undermine growth

Reuters Published 25 Nov, 2024 06:15am

CEBU (Philippines): The International Monetary Fund (IMF) warned on Tuesday that “tit-for-tat” tariffs could undermine Asia’s economic prospects, raise costs and disrupt supply chains even as it expects the region to remain a key engine of growth for the global economy.

“The tit-for-tat retaliatory tariffs threaten to disrupt growth prospects across the region, leading to longer and less efficient supply chains,” IMF Asia-Pacific Director Krishna Srinivasan said at a forum in Cebu on systemic risk.

Srinivasan’s remarks come amid concerns over US President-elect Donald Trump’s plan to impose a 60% tariff on Chinese goods and at least a 10% levy on all other imports.

Tariffs could impede global trade, hamper growth in exporting nations, and potentially raise inflation in the United States, forcing the US Federal Reserve to tighten monetary policy, despite a lacklustre outlook for global growth.

In October, the European Union also decided to increase tariffs on Chinese-built electric vehicles to as much as 45.3%, prompting retaliation from Beijing.

The IMF’s latest World Economic Outlook forecasts global economic growth at 3.2% for both 2024 and 2025, weaker than its more optimistic projections for Asia, which stand at 4.6% for this year and 4.4% for next year.

IMF Tariffs

Comments

200 characters

IMF warns Asia retaliatory tariffs could undermine growth

‘Misleading statement’: FTO orders investigation against FBR officials

Hundreds of PTI workers held: Gandapur, Bushra led convoy heading towards capital

Prosecution of non-filers: Tax expert supports upcoming tax law

Cell phones: Jul-Oct import registers negative growth YoY

PPP’s grievances: PM directs NA, PA speakers to play role

Belarusian President due today

Naqvi receives Belarusian delegation

Rwanda, Pakistan have huge trade potential: envoy

Peshawar: Prices of essential food items remain high

Women entrepreneurs: SBP asked to provide long term loans

Read more stories