AGL 40.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AIRLINK 129.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.36%)
BOP 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.05%)
CNERGY 4.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.02%)
DCL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.36%)
DFML 40.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-2.09%)
DGKC 80.96 Decreased By ▼ -2.81 (-3.35%)
FCCL 32.77 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 74.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.38%)
FFL 11.74 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.35%)
HUBC 109.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.88%)
HUMNL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-5.56%)
KEL 5.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.48%)
KOSM 7.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-8.1%)
MLCF 38.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.99%)
NBP 63.51 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (5.34%)
OGDC 194.69 Decreased By ▼ -4.97 (-2.49%)
PAEL 25.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-3.53%)
PIBTL 7.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.52%)
PPL 155.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-1.56%)
PRL 25.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-3.52%)
PTC 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-5.2%)
SEARL 78.65 Decreased By ▼ -3.79 (-4.6%)
TELE 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.42%)
TOMCL 33.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.26%)
TPLP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-7.28%)
TREET 16.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-6.87%)
TRG 58.22 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-5.06%)
UNITY 27.49 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.22%)
WTL 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.72%)
BR100 10,445 Increased By 38.5 (0.37%)
BR30 31,189 Decreased By -523.9 (-1.65%)
KSE100 97,798 Increased By 469.8 (0.48%)
KSE30 30,481 Increased By 288.3 (0.95%)
Nov 24, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2024-11-24

Powerful Israeli airstrike in central Beirut kills 15

AFP Published 24 Nov, 2024 03:08am

BEIRUT, (Lebanon): Lebanon said an Israeli air strike in the heart of Beirut that brought down a residential building and jolted residents across the city killed at least 15 people on Saturday.

A Lebanese security source told AFP that the strike had “targeted a leading Hezbollah figure”, but a Hezbollah lawmaker denied any official of the Iran-backed group was present.

The attack in the capital was followed by others in the city’s southern suburbs after calls by the Israeli military to evacuate.

Israel has not commented on the strike in central Beirut.

Rescue operations were underway in the area on Saturday morning, with an excavator removing the rubble of the eight-storey building.

“The strike was so strong it felt like the building was about to fall on our heads,” said Samir, 60, who lives in a building facing the one that was destroyed.

He said he fled his home in the middle of the night with his wife and children.

“We saw two dead people on the ground... The children started crying and their mother cried even more,” he told AFP.

The Israeli strike, which hit the working-class Basta neighbourhood, killed at least 15 people and wounded 63, Lebanon’s health ministry said. “The final death toll will be determined after DNA tests are carried out,” the ministry said in a statement.

The state-run National News Agency (NNA) said Israeli jets had launched six missiles at the structure, causing “widespread destruction in buildings” nearby.

The predawn attack in Basta was not preceded by an evacuation warning from Israel’s military.

Similar strikes carried out without warning outside of Hezbollah’s traditional bastions have tended to target senior figures but Hezbollah lawmaker Amin Sherri denied any official was present at the time of the strike.

“There was no party figure in the two targeted buildings,” the NNA quoted him as saying as he visited the site.

The health ministry said the Israeli air force also hit eastern Lebanon, killing eight people in the town of Shmostar overlooking the Bekaa Valley, another Hezbollah stronghold.

“The Israeli enemy strike on Shmostar killed eight people, including four children, and nine others were injured, including four in critical condition,” a ministry statement said.

Israel stepped up its campaign against the militant group in late September, targeting its strongholds in Lebanon’s east and south as well as south Beirut, and later sending in ground troops after nearly a year of limited cross-border exchanges of fire.

Lebanon’s health ministry says more than 3,650 people have been killed since October 2023, when Hezbollah began trading fire with Israel in solidarity with its Palestinian ally Hamas. Most of the deaths have been since September this year.

In a telephone call with Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz on Saturday, Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin “reiterated US commitment to a diplomatic resolution in Lebanon that allows Israeli and Lebanese civilians to return safely to their homes on both sides of the border”, a spokesperson said.

US envoy Amos Hochstein has been shuttling between Lebanon and Israel this week in a bid to broker a ceasefire in the Israel-Hezbollah war.

After talks in Beirut earlier this week, he had said that a deal was “within our grasp” but as he headed to Israel both sides put out statements that dented hopes of rapid progress.

Israel Beirut

Comments

200 characters

Powerful Israeli airstrike in central Beirut kills 15

Country’s economic indicators improving, says Punjab Governor

FBR seeks compulsory retirement regime to clear ‘dead wood’

SNGPL’s unaudited accounts for 3Q2023: Rs135.67bn GIDC recovery raises serious questions

NIRC, labour courts must speed up case disposal: SC

No negotiations or talks with PTI at any level, says Tarar

Naqvi tells Gohar: ‘No sit-ins, processions or rallies after IHC’s order’

PTI protest, sit-in: Security level elevated to maximum alert in Capital

‘Petrochemical import halt sparks industry crisis’: FPCCI

Amount worked out by FTO is Rs292.549bn: DGI&I IR probe confirms Rs380m GST fraud

No compromise on water, says Murad

Read more stories