AGL 40.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AIRLINK 129.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.36%)
BOP 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.05%)
CNERGY 4.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.02%)
DCL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.36%)
DFML 40.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-2.09%)
DGKC 80.96 Decreased By ▼ -2.81 (-3.35%)
FCCL 32.77 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 74.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.38%)
FFL 11.74 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.35%)
HUBC 109.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.88%)
HUMNL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-5.56%)
KEL 5.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.48%)
KOSM 7.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-8.1%)
MLCF 38.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.99%)
NBP 63.51 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (5.34%)
OGDC 194.69 Decreased By ▼ -4.97 (-2.49%)
PAEL 25.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-3.53%)
PIBTL 7.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.52%)
PPL 155.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-1.56%)
PRL 25.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-3.52%)
PTC 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-5.2%)
SEARL 78.65 Decreased By ▼ -3.79 (-4.6%)
TELE 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.42%)
TOMCL 33.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.26%)
TPLP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-7.28%)
TREET 16.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-6.87%)
TRG 58.22 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-5.06%)
UNITY 27.49 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.22%)
WTL 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.72%)
BR100 10,445 Increased By 38.5 (0.37%)
BR30 31,189 Decreased By -523.9 (-1.65%)
KSE100 97,798 Increased By 469.8 (0.48%)
KSE30 30,481 Increased By 288.3 (0.95%)
Nov 24, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-11-24

Webinar on ‘Roshan Digital Account’ for Pakistani diaspora in Canada

Press Release Published 24 Nov, 2024 03:08am

OTTAWA: The Pakistan High Commission, Ottawa in collaboration with the Bank of Punjab and State Bank of Pakistan hosted a comprehensive webinar here Saturday, to engage with the vibrant Pakistani diaspora across Canada.

This initiative aimed to provide valuable insights into the benefits and opportunities offered by the Roshan Digital Account (RDA), a flagship programme by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) in collaboration with commercial banks in Pakistan.

The panelists who attended the session included Shah Faisal Kakar, Acting High Commissioner; Syed Ali Raza, Head of PRI, State Bank of Pakistan; Nofel Daud, Chief Digital Officer, Bank of Punjab; Salman Saeed, Head of Home Remittances, RDA & FDA Division; Ishtiak Ahmed Akil, Consul General, Montreal; Khalil Ahmed Bajwa, Consul General, Toronto; Ghulam Hussain, Acting Consul General, Vancouver; and Altamash Janjua, Trade and Investment Counsellor, Canada.

The webinar highlighted the integral role of the Canadian Pakistani community, which comprises over half a million individuals contributing significantly to diverse sectors such as finance, technology, healthcare, and economic development. Their professional success has driven a robust demand for financial products that facilitate seamless connectivity with Pakistan’s banking and financial systems.

Key highlights of the webinar included: (a) Roshan Digital Account (RDA): A digital platform enabling overseas Pakistanis to remotely open and operate personal bank accounts in Pakistan. This initiative simplifies fund transfers, supports investment in Pakistan’s real estate and stock markets, and provides tax benefits.

(b) Impact of Remittances: During the fiscal year 2023-2024, Pakistan received remittances of over $30.2 billion globally, with $504.8 million originating from Canada. RDA has played a pivotal role, enabling over 735,000 accounts across 175 countries, transferring $8.9 billion and repatriating $1.67 billion.

The session provided attendees with detailed insights into the programme’s features, addressing community queries and showcasing the immense trust and enthusiasm of overseas Pakistanis in contributing to their homeland’s economic growth.

During the question-and-answer session, queries from the Pakistani community were responded by Salman Saeed. The Pakistan Mission expressed gratitude to the community for their unwavering commitment to Pakistan and reiterated its dedication to strengthening this bond through continuous engagement and support.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Roshan Digital Account webinar

Comments

200 characters

Webinar on ‘Roshan Digital Account’ for Pakistani diaspora in Canada

Country’s economic indicators improving, says Punjab Governor

FBR seeks compulsory retirement regime to clear ‘dead wood’

SNGPL’s unaudited accounts for 3Q2023: Rs135.67bn GIDC recovery raises serious questions

NIRC, labour courts must speed up case disposal: SC

No negotiations or talks with PTI at any level, says Tarar

Naqvi tells Gohar: ‘No sit-ins, processions or rallies after IHC’s order’

PTI protest, sit-in: Security level elevated to maximum alert in Capital

‘Petrochemical import halt sparks industry crisis’: FPCCI

Amount worked out by FTO is Rs292.549bn: DGI&I IR probe confirms Rs380m GST fraud

No compromise on water, says Murad

Read more stories