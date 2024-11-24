Modest business on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Saturday remained bearish and the trading volume remained low.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 16,000 to Rs 17,500 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 6,000 to Rs 8,300 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 17,200 to Rs 17,500 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 7,500 to Rs 9,000 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 17,200 to Rs 17,300 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs 7,800 to Rs 9,400 per 40 kg. The rate of Balochi Cotton is in between Rs 18,500 to Rs 18,800 per maund. The rate of Primark cotton is in between Rs 19,000 to Rs 19,900 per maund.

400 bales of Saleh Pat were sold at Rs 17,500 per maund, 800 bales of Fort Abbas were sold in between Rs 17,200 to Rs 17,350 per maund, 400 bales of Chichawatni were sold at Rs 17,400 per maund, 200 bales of Yazman Mandi, 200 bales of Noor Pur Noranga, 200 bales of Ali Pur were sold at Rs 17,300 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged atRs 17,500 per maund.

Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 357 per kg.

