Nov 23, 2024
Pakistan Print 2024-11-23

Health, education system in Sindh far ahead of Punjab: Governor

Muhammad Saleem Published 23 Nov, 2024 07:21am

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said on Friday that health and education system in Sindh province is far ahead of Punjab.

He said this while talking to the participants of the 26th National Security Workshop organized by the National Defence University Islamabad here at the Governor House.

The governor said the government’s consultation with the coalition partners is very important to address the challenges faced by the country. He said that the PML-N can't keep prime minister-ship without the support of Pakistan Peoples' Party. He added that Pakistan Peoples' Party is not being consulted despite being an ally. He said that the PPP didn't forge alliance with PML-N out of love, but out of compulsion.

The governor said that he has informed his leadership President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari about the situation in Punjab. He said that as per tradition Chief Minister should have visited the Governor, adding that he broke that barrier and went to the Chief Minister himself. He said that he assured Chief Minister that being coalition partners they should work together as a team. He said that Peoples' Party only wants the supremacy of merit.

The governor said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari played a key role in getting the 26th Constitutional Amendment passed. He said that the experience of alliance with the PML-N in the past was a bitter experience. He further stated that we expected that the PML-N would have learnt lessons from the past. He said that despite written agreements and consultative meetings, no implementation has taken place so far.

In response to a question regarding universities, the governor said that there is a need to focus on research in universities, adding that a plan to organize a workshop for students at the Governor House, Lahore is under consideration.

He said that propaganda has always been made against the Pakistan People's Party that the PPP has not delivered in Sindh. He said that the Higher Education Commission of Sindh is currently providing excellent services in terms of quality education. He said that the health and education system in Sindh province are far ahead of Punjab.

