AGL 40.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AIRLINK 129.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.41%)
BOP 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.2%)
CNERGY 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.81%)
DCL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.68%)
DFML 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.66%)
DGKC 81.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-2.95%)
FCCL 32.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.27%)
FFBL 74.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-1.62%)
FFL 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.44%)
HUBC 110.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.47%)
HUMNL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-5.22%)
KEL 5.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.86%)
KOSM 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-9.17%)
MLCF 38.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-3.62%)
NBP 63.70 Increased By ▲ 3.41 (5.66%)
OGDC 194.88 Decreased By ▼ -4.78 (-2.39%)
PAEL 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.38%)
PIBTL 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.79%)
PPL 155.74 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-1.38%)
PRL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-3.85%)
PTC 17.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-4.88%)
SEARL 78.71 Decreased By ▼ -3.73 (-4.52%)
TELE 7.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.17%)
TOMCL 33.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.61%)
TPLP 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-7.17%)
TREET 16.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-6.93%)
TRG 58.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.72 (-4.44%)
UNITY 27.51 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.29%)
WTL 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.17%)
BR100 10,445 Increased By 38.5 (0.37%)
BR30 31,189 Decreased By -523.9 (-1.65%)
KSE100 97,798 Increased By 469.8 (0.48%)
KSE30 30,481 Increased By 288.3 (0.95%)
Nov 23, 2024
Markets Print 2024-11-23

Japan’s Nikkei ends higher

Reuters Published 23 Nov, 2024 06:19am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average ended higher on Friday after two straight sessions of falls, as chip-related stocks tracked artificial intelligence darling Nvidia higher.

The Nikkei rose 0.68% to close at 38,283.85 but fell 1.6% for the week.

The broader Topix gained 0.51% to 2,696.53 and posted a 1.06% weekly loss.

“Nvidia’s gains lifted sentiment and investors bought back Japanese stocks,” said Naoki Fujiwara, senior general manager at Shinkin Asset Management.

“And it was time for making active bets after the Nikkei fell below 38,000 in the previous session.” The Nikkei index hit a low of 37,945.21 in intraday trade on Thursday, falling below 38,000 for the first time since Nov. 1. The index closed at its lowest since Oct. 25.

Wall Street’s main indexes closed higher after a choppy session on Thursday, with the blue-chip Dow and the S&P 500 hitting one-week tops.

Shares of Wall Street’s biggest company, Nvidia, climbed 0.5% after teetering following the earnings release on Wednesday. The US semiconductor index rose 1.6%.

In Japan, chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron jumped 2.16% and chip-testing equipment maker Advantest rose 0.66%. Chip materials maker Resonac jumped 4.66%.

