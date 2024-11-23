Seven terrorists killed in Balochistan, KP IBOs

RAWALPINDI: Security forces personnel killed seven militants in several operations in different cities of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtankhwa, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Friday.

According to the military’s media wing, in the early hours on Friday (22 November 2024), the security forces personnel conducted an intelligence-based operation in Bannu District on reported presence of militants.

During the conduct of the operation, Army troops effectively engaged militants’ location and as a result of which three militants were sent to hell while two got injured.

Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the slain militants, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces as well as target killing of innocent civilians.

Sanitization operation was being carried out to eliminate any other militants found in the area, as security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism from the country, the statement said.

Hours later, the ISPR issued another statement, reporting killing of four terrorists in three separate engagements in Balochistan on Friday.

An intelligence-based operation was conducted in Awaran District on the reported presence of terrorists. During the conduct of operation, after intense fire exchange, two terrorists were successfully neutralized; both high-value targets identified as Niaz alias Ghuman and Zareef alias Shah Jahan.

In another operation in Dera Bugti District, own troops effectively neutralised one terrorist.

In yet another engagement in Kech District, own troops, while conducting an intelligence-based operation, killed another terrorist.

The killed terrorists were involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces as well as the innocent civilians and were highly wanted by the law-enforcement agencies.

Security forces of Pakistan, in step with the nation, remained determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan, said the ISPR statement.

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday paid tribute to the security forces for successful intelligence-based anti-terrorist operations in Awaran, Dera Bugti and Kech areas of Balochistan.

The president and prime minister, in their separately issued statements, appreciated the bravery of the security forces to kill four terrorists in the operations including three most-wanted terrorists.

“We will not allow the terrorists to disrupt the peace and development process in Balochistan. We will not let them succeed in their evil designs,” the president said and reiterated the nation’s resolve for continuous anti-terror operations.

The prime minister reiterating his government’s undeterred resolve to wipe out terrorism said, “The entire nation feels proud of its security forces. We will continue to thwart the nefarious designs of the enemies of humanity.”

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi paid glowing tributes to security forces for sending four terrorists to hell in Balochistan.

In his appreciation message, Mohsin Naqvi said that security forces fully committed to bring peace and prosperity back to Balochistan. Mohsin Naqvi said that peace in Balochistan was his top-most priority.

He said that our brave personnel of security forces always stand with people of Pakistan and rendered valuable sacrifices to safeguard the motherland.