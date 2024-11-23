AGL 40.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AIRLINK 129.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.41%)
BOP 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.2%)
CNERGY 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.81%)
DCL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.68%)
DFML 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.66%)
DGKC 81.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-2.95%)
FCCL 32.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.27%)
FFBL 74.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-1.62%)
FFL 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.44%)
HUBC 110.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.47%)
HUMNL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-5.22%)
KEL 5.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.86%)
KOSM 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-9.17%)
MLCF 38.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-3.62%)
NBP 63.70 Increased By ▲ 3.41 (5.66%)
OGDC 194.88 Decreased By ▼ -4.78 (-2.39%)
PAEL 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.38%)
PIBTL 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.79%)
PPL 155.74 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-1.38%)
PRL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-3.85%)
PTC 17.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-4.88%)
SEARL 78.71 Decreased By ▼ -3.73 (-4.52%)
TELE 7.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.17%)
TOMCL 33.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.61%)
TPLP 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-7.17%)
TREET 16.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-6.93%)
TRG 58.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.72 (-4.44%)
UNITY 27.51 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.29%)
WTL 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.17%)
BR100 10,450 Increased By 43.4 (0.42%)
BR30 31,209 Decreased By -504.2 (-1.59%)
KSE100 97,798 Increased By 469.8 (0.48%)
KSE30 30,481 Increased By 288.3 (0.95%)
Nov 23, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-11-23

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 23 Nov, 2024 06:19am

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
Nov 22, 2024
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        21-Nov-24      20-Nov-24      19-Nov-24      18-Nov-24
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.105242        0.10517       0.105066        0.10517
Euro                             0.802094       0.804365        0.80486       0.803908
Japanese yen                    0.0049146      0.0049171      0.0049274      0.0049375
U.K. pound                       0.962993       0.964484       0.961449       0.961422
U.S. dollar                      0.762012       0.761565       0.760881       0.761854
Algerian dinar                                 0.0057103      0.0057067      0.0057052
Australian dollar                0.496603        0.49715       0.495181       0.493072
Botswana pula
Brazilian real                   0.131004                      0.131784       0.132273
Brunei dollar                    0.567987       0.568714       0.568713       0.567235
Canadian dollar                  0.545854       0.544247       0.544225       0.542554
Chilean peso                    0.0007834      0.0007825      0.0007789      0.0007818
Czech koruna                    0.0316753      0.0317994        0.03182      0.0317836
Danish krone                     0.107536       0.107835       0.107903       0.107775
Indian rupee                    0.0090226                     0.0090148       0.009028
Israeli New Shekel               0.204129       0.203681       0.203281       0.204086
Korean won                      0.0005476      0.0005471      0.0005464      0.0005431
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.47809        2.47784        2.47562        2.47677
Malaysian ringgit                0.170625       0.170411       0.170429       0.170513
Mauritian rupee                  0.016306      0.0163789      0.0163658      0.0160825
Mexican peso                    0.0373948      0.0375335      0.0376957
New Zealand dollar               0.448101       0.450504       0.447474       0.447513
Norwegian krone                 0.0690272      0.0690799      0.0690304      0.0686102
Omani rial                                                      1.97888        1.98141
Peruvian sol                     0.201006       0.200835       0.200707        0.20107
Philippine peso                 0.0129438      0.0129783      0.0129607      0.0129527
Polish zloty                     0.184364       0.185205       0.185346       0.185832
Qatari riyal                     0.209344       0.209221       0.209033       0.209301
Russian ruble                   0.0075687       0.007599      0.0076062      0.0076229
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.203203       0.203084       0.202902       0.203161
Singapore dollar                 0.567987       0.568714       0.568713       0.567235
South African rand              0.0419377       0.042067      0.0423573      0.0420187
Swedish krona                   0.0691043      0.0693119      0.0694803      0.0693024
Swiss franc                      0.862297        0.86004        0.86131        0.85833
Thai baht                       0.0219923      0.0220418      0.0219838      0.0219119
Trinidadian dollar               0.112627       0.112688       0.112768       0.113456
U.A.E. dirham                    0.207491        0.20737       0.207183       0.207448
Uruguayan peso                  0.0178838      0.0179154      0.0178602      0.0178316
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

IMF Currency values Special Drawing Rights (SDR)

Comments

200 characters

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Peshawar visit: COAS vows to dismantle hostile terrorist networks

Projects ‘ineligible’ under IGCEO: PD not ready to lend a helping hand to Korean firms

MoC analyses key reasons behind decline in exports

Preparatory work on RSF under way: IMF

Privatisation of SIH concludes

Islamabad sealed ahead of planned PTI rally

IK says statement of Bushra ‘taken out of context’

Weekly SPI inflation up 0.67pc

Taftan border to NLC Dry Port: Bank guarantees made mandatory for Iranian carriers

Al-Qadir Trust case: AC issues NBWs against Bushra

Read more stories