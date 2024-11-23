WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
Nov 22, 2024
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 21-Nov-24 20-Nov-24 19-Nov-24 18-Nov-24
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.105242 0.10517 0.105066 0.10517
Euro 0.802094 0.804365 0.80486 0.803908
Japanese yen 0.0049146 0.0049171 0.0049274 0.0049375
U.K. pound 0.962993 0.964484 0.961449 0.961422
U.S. dollar 0.762012 0.761565 0.760881 0.761854
Algerian dinar 0.0057103 0.0057067 0.0057052
Australian dollar 0.496603 0.49715 0.495181 0.493072
Botswana pula
Brazilian real 0.131004 0.131784 0.132273
Brunei dollar 0.567987 0.568714 0.568713 0.567235
Canadian dollar 0.545854 0.544247 0.544225 0.542554
Chilean peso 0.0007834 0.0007825 0.0007789 0.0007818
Czech koruna 0.0316753 0.0317994 0.03182 0.0317836
Danish krone 0.107536 0.107835 0.107903 0.107775
Indian rupee 0.0090226 0.0090148 0.009028
Israeli New Shekel 0.204129 0.203681 0.203281 0.204086
Korean won 0.0005476 0.0005471 0.0005464 0.0005431
Kuwaiti dinar 2.47809 2.47784 2.47562 2.47677
Malaysian ringgit 0.170625 0.170411 0.170429 0.170513
Mauritian rupee 0.016306 0.0163789 0.0163658 0.0160825
Mexican peso 0.0373948 0.0375335 0.0376957
New Zealand dollar 0.448101 0.450504 0.447474 0.447513
Norwegian krone 0.0690272 0.0690799 0.0690304 0.0686102
Omani rial 1.97888 1.98141
Peruvian sol 0.201006 0.200835 0.200707 0.20107
Philippine peso 0.0129438 0.0129783 0.0129607 0.0129527
Polish zloty 0.184364 0.185205 0.185346 0.185832
Qatari riyal 0.209344 0.209221 0.209033 0.209301
Russian ruble 0.0075687 0.007599 0.0076062 0.0076229
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.203203 0.203084 0.202902 0.203161
Singapore dollar 0.567987 0.568714 0.568713 0.567235
South African rand 0.0419377 0.042067 0.0423573 0.0420187
Swedish krona 0.0691043 0.0693119 0.0694803 0.0693024
Swiss franc 0.862297 0.86004 0.86131 0.85833
Thai baht 0.0219923 0.0220418 0.0219838 0.0219119
Trinidadian dollar 0.112627 0.112688 0.112768 0.113456
U.A.E. dirham 0.207491 0.20737 0.207183 0.207448
Uruguayan peso 0.0178838 0.0179154 0.0178602 0.0178316
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
