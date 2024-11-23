WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Nov 22, 2024 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 21-Nov-24 20-Nov-24 19-Nov-24 18-Nov-24 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.105242 0.10517 0.105066 0.10517 Euro 0.802094 0.804365 0.80486 0.803908 Japanese yen 0.0049146 0.0049171 0.0049274 0.0049375 U.K. pound 0.962993 0.964484 0.961449 0.961422 U.S. dollar 0.762012 0.761565 0.760881 0.761854 Algerian dinar 0.0057103 0.0057067 0.0057052 Australian dollar 0.496603 0.49715 0.495181 0.493072 Botswana pula Brazilian real 0.131004 0.131784 0.132273 Brunei dollar 0.567987 0.568714 0.568713 0.567235 Canadian dollar 0.545854 0.544247 0.544225 0.542554 Chilean peso 0.0007834 0.0007825 0.0007789 0.0007818 Czech koruna 0.0316753 0.0317994 0.03182 0.0317836 Danish krone 0.107536 0.107835 0.107903 0.107775 Indian rupee 0.0090226 0.0090148 0.009028 Israeli New Shekel 0.204129 0.203681 0.203281 0.204086 Korean won 0.0005476 0.0005471 0.0005464 0.0005431 Kuwaiti dinar 2.47809 2.47784 2.47562 2.47677 Malaysian ringgit 0.170625 0.170411 0.170429 0.170513 Mauritian rupee 0.016306 0.0163789 0.0163658 0.0160825 Mexican peso 0.0373948 0.0375335 0.0376957 New Zealand dollar 0.448101 0.450504 0.447474 0.447513 Norwegian krone 0.0690272 0.0690799 0.0690304 0.0686102 Omani rial 1.97888 1.98141 Peruvian sol 0.201006 0.200835 0.200707 0.20107 Philippine peso 0.0129438 0.0129783 0.0129607 0.0129527 Polish zloty 0.184364 0.185205 0.185346 0.185832 Qatari riyal 0.209344 0.209221 0.209033 0.209301 Russian ruble 0.0075687 0.007599 0.0076062 0.0076229 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.203203 0.203084 0.202902 0.203161 Singapore dollar 0.567987 0.568714 0.568713 0.567235 South African rand 0.0419377 0.042067 0.0423573 0.0420187 Swedish krona 0.0691043 0.0693119 0.0694803 0.0693024 Swiss franc 0.862297 0.86004 0.86131 0.85833 Thai baht 0.0219923 0.0220418 0.0219838 0.0219119 Trinidadian dollar 0.112627 0.112688 0.112768 0.113456 U.A.E. dirham 0.207491 0.20737 0.207183 0.207448 Uruguayan peso 0.0178838 0.0179154 0.0178602 0.0178316 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

