Process begins to declare Gandapur PO

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court, on Thursday, began the process to declare Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur proclaimed offender for his continued absence from the proceedings of the terrorism case registered against him and others.

ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra, while hearing a case against Gandapur and others registered at the Industrial Area police station, has started proceedings under Section 87 of the Criminal Procedure Code (PPC) to declare Gandapur a proclaimed offender. PTI’s lawyer Sardar Masroof argued before the court. The court also cancelled the surety bonds of PTI’s leaders Faisal and Wasiq Qayyum.

The accused also requested an exemption from attending the court, but the judge rejected the plea.

