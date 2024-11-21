AGL 40.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
AIRLINK 131.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.33%)
BOP 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
CNERGY 4.58 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.46%)
DCL 9.01 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.15%)
DFML 41.25 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.58%)
DGKC 84.60 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.62%)
FCCL 32.40 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.19%)
FFBL 75.06 Increased By ▲ 6.45 (9.4%)
FFL 11.48 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.15%)
HUBC 110.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.07%)
HUMNL 14.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.63%)
KEL 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
KOSM 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.11%)
MLCF 39.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.33%)
NBP 60.70 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.68%)
OGDC 195.50 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.29%)
PAEL 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
PIBTL 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.94%)
PPL 155.99 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.14%)
PRL 26.79 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.41%)
PTC 18.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.87%)
SEARL 82.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.49%)
TELE 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.7%)
TOMCL 34.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.72%)
TPLP 9.01 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.27%)
TREET 17.32 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (3.71%)
TRG 62.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.53%)
UNITY 27.58 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.51%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.34%)
BR100 10,348 Increased By 161.7 (1.59%)
BR30 31,484 Increased By 147.4 (0.47%)
KSE100 96,619 Increased By 1072.2 (1.12%)
KSE30 29,957 Increased By 379.4 (1.28%)
Nov 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Honda hopes to double EV driving range with solid-state batteries, R&D chief says

Reuters Published 21 Nov, 2024 12:21pm

TOCHIGI: Honda Motor aims to double the driving range of its electric cars by the late 2020s when they start to adopt all-solid-state batteries, a new type of power source under development, the head of its research unit said on Wednesday.

All-solid-state batteries, replacing liquid-state lithium-ion batteries, will produce twice the driving range by the end of this decade and over 2.5 times more by the 2040s, said Keiji Otsu, president of Honda R&D.

Automakers and battery suppliers worldwide have unveiled plans to develop solid-state batteries, touted as a key technology to make longer-lasting, safer and cheaper electric vehicles amid slowing EV growth.

“It’s a game-changer of the EV era,” Otsu told reporters at Honda’s pilot all-solid-state battery production line in Tochigi north of Tokyo.

Honda is investing 43 billion yen ($277 million) in the pilot line, nearly half of which is funded with Japanese government subsidies.

Honda will start operating the pilot line in January, with goals also to reduce battery size by 50%, weight by 35% and cost by 25% from current levels in the next half decade, Otsu said.

Honda posts 15% fall in Q2 operating profit, missing forecasts

Honda plans to increase its annual EV production to over 2 million units by 2030. It also targets a global sales ratio of 40% for EVs and fuel cell vehicles in 2030, and 100% in 2040.

Nissan Motor, Honda’s strategic partner, is also developing all-solid-state batteries, aiming to start the operation of its pilot line in March.

“There may be areas where we can work together,” Otsu said, suggesting the possibility of joint materials procurement.

Honda has “no reason to refuse” the external sale of its solid-state batteries if that is mutually beneficial to it and partners, Otsu added.

Toyota Motor, the world’s biggest automaker by sales, is looking to commercialise all-solid-state batteries in 2027-2028 in partnership with oil refiner Idemitsu Kosan.

Honda Motor

Comments

200 characters

Honda hopes to double EV driving range with solid-state batteries, R&D chief says

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Buying momentum returns, KSE-100 surges over 1,100 points

NJHPP shutdown, Kanupp debt re-profiling: Consumers deprived of Rs60bn benefit: Nepra

Q1FY25: PD claims Discos’ losses drop 22pc

Un-registered rich people: FBR finalises plan to take action

Indian billionaire Adani charged in US with bribery; Adani Group shares tumble

Oil prices edge up on geopolitical tensions; higher-than-expected US inventories cap gains

EV policy draft finalised: minister

State to protect country’s digital frontiers: COAS

There has been no ‘deal’ at all, claims PTI founder

Read more stories