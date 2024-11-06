Honda posts 15% fall in Q2 operating profit, missing forecasts

TOKYO: Japan’s Honda Motor reported a 15% decline in second-quarter operating profit at 257.9 billion yen ($1.68 billion), on Wednesday, missing analysts’ expectations while keeping its full-year profit forecast.

The profit compared to 302.1 billion yen in the same period last year, and the 427.2 billion yen average of seven analyst estimates in an LSEG survey.

Honda Atlas plans to enter hybrid cars market at CAPEX of Rs5bn: report

The company maintained its full-year operating profit forecast of 1.42 trillion yen.