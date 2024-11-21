AGL 40.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.32%)
AIRLINK 131.73 Increased By ▲ 2.42 (1.87%)
BOP 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.62%)
CNERGY 4.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.66%)
DCL 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.2%)
DFML 40.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.83%)
DGKC 84.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-1.94%)
FCCL 32.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2%)
FFBL 68.61 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (3.13%)
FFL 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.96%)
HUBC 111.76 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.07%)
HUMNL 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.19%)
KEL 5.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
KOSM 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (10.73%)
MLCF 39.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.6%)
NBP 60.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.36%)
OGDC 194.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.27%)
PAEL 26.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.51%)
PIBTL 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.09%)
PPL 155.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.03%)
PRL 26.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.52%)
PTC 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.4%)
SEARL 83.02 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-2.44%)
TELE 8.23 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.18%)
TOMCL 34.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.95%)
TPLP 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-4.45%)
TREET 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.65%)
TRG 62.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.65%)
UNITY 27.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.12%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.54%)
BR100 10,187 Increased By 2.5 (0.02%)
BR30 31,336 Decreased By -66.4 (-0.21%)
KSE100 95,546 Decreased By -310.2 (-0.32%)
KSE30 29,578 Decreased By -104.7 (-0.35%)
Nov 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-11-21

Dollar resumes climb after three-day fall

Reuters Published 21 Nov, 2024 05:51am

NEW YORK: The US dollar rose on Wednesday, restarting its post-election rally after a three-session decline as investors looked for more insight on the Federal Reserve’s plans for interest rates and US President-elect Donald Trump’s proposed policies. Safe-haven currencies such as the Japanese yen, Swiss franc and the greenback saw a brief boost on Tuesday before fading.

Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said that country would “do everything possible” to avoid nuclear war, hours after Moscow announced it would lower its threshold for a nuclear strike.

Even with the recent pause, the dollar index has rallied about 3% since the US election on growing expectations the Fed may slow its path of interest-rate cuts on concerns Trump’s policies could reignite inflation.

“There’s a lot of pessimism about Fed rate cuts that we think (is) misplaced,” said Jay Hatfield, CEO at Infrastructure Capital Advisors in New York. “The rest of the world, except for Japan, has to cut because they have zero growth, basically, and without the US they’d be in a recession.

So then the big variable is the US Everybody is super-bearish, in our opinion too bearish, about Fed cuts.”

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, rose 0.53% to 106.66, with the euro down 0.56% at $1.0536. Expectations for the path of rate cuts have been scaled back, while volatile, in recent weeks.

Markets are pricing in a 59.1% chance of a 25-basis-point cut at the Fed’s December meeting, down from 82.5% a week ago, according to CME’s FedWatch Tool. A Reuters poll showed most economists expect the Fed to cut rates at its December meeting, with shallower cuts in 2025 than expected a month ago due to the risk of higher inflation from Trump’s policies.

Dollar Dollar rate

Comments

200 characters

Dollar resumes climb after three-day fall

NJHPP shutdown, Kanupp debt re-profiling: Consumers deprived of Rs60bn benefit: Nepra

Q1FY25: PD claims Discos’ losses drop 22pc

Un-registered rich people: FBR finalises plan to take action

State to protect country’s digital frontiers: COAS

There has been no ‘deal’ at all, claims PTI founder

SC says high courts do not have suo motu jurisdiction

Friendly nations: COAS visits IDEAS-2024, commends participation

‘Trial of civilians by military courts’: Body to approach JCP for one member for constitutional bench

EV policy draft finalised: minister

Aligning GSP+ programme with 5Es framework: Planning minister proposes a multi-pronged strategy

Read more stories