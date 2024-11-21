Markets Print 2024-11-21
Open market rates of foreign currencies
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Wednesday (November 20, 2024).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 277.13 278.99 AED 75.32 76.04
EURO 291.45 294.28 SAR 73.56 74.24
GBP 349.97 353.30 INTERBANK 277.90 278.00
JPY 1.76 1.82
=========================================================================
