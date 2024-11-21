KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (November 20, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 95,546.46 High: 96,711.33 Low: 95,311.97 Net Change: 310.21 Volume (000): 565,382 Value (000): 24,751,656 Makt Cap (000) 2,933,710,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 19,235.70 NET CH (+) 10.07 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,132.35 NET CH (-) 102.86 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 25,293.76 NET CH (-) 117.00 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 16,502.81 NET CH (+) 176.27 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,663.45 NET CH (-) 71.62 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,766.27 NET CH (-) 119.03 ------------------------------------ As on: 20-November-2024 ====================================

