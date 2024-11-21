Markets Print 2024-11-21
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (November 20, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 95,546.46
High: 96,711.33
Low: 95,311.97
Net Change: 310.21
Volume (000): 565,382
Value (000): 24,751,656
Makt Cap (000) 2,933,710,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 19,235.70
NET CH (+) 10.07
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,132.35
NET CH (-) 102.86
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 25,293.76
NET CH (-) 117.00
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 16,502.81
NET CH (+) 176.27
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,663.45
NET CH (-) 71.62
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,766.27
NET CH (-) 119.03
------------------------------------
As on: 20-November-2024
====================================
