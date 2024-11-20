China’s Oct coal imports from Russia rise 13%

BEIJING: China’s coal imports from Russia rose 13% in October from the same month a year earlier despite sanctions on Moscow, customs data showed on Wednesday.

The October figure was 8.24 million metric tons, down slightly from 8.33 million tons in September and the lowest monthly level since March.

The October total brought Russian shipments to China for the year so far to 79.67 million tons, 9% lower than the year-earlier period.

China’s overall coal imports climbed 29% year on year in October, narrowly missing September’s record high and putting the country on track for imports to hit another record high in 2024.

Imports from top supplier Indonesia surged 35% to 21.37 million tons in October.

January-October imports were 185.85 million tons, up 3% on the year.

Mongolian imports jumped 31% to 6.44 million tons.

Year-to-date imports stood at 67 million tons, up 24% on the year.

Australian coal exports to China rose 45% to 7.04 million tons.

For the year to date, shipments were up 65%, following the end of an informal import ban last year.