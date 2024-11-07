AGL 41.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.36%)
AIRLINK 127.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.53%)
BOP 6.64 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (6.07%)
CNERGY 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.73%)
DCL 8.56 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.42%)
DFML 40.83 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.34%)
DGKC 87.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.91%)
FCCL 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.88%)
FFBL 65.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.53%)
FFL 10.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
HUBC 109.50 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.74%)
HUMNL 14.86 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.77%)
KEL 4.86 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (4.52%)
KOSM 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.37%)
MLCF 42.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.56%)
NBP 61.24 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.66%)
OGDC 182.56 Increased By ▲ 3.59 (2.01%)
PAEL 25.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.98%)
PIBTL 6.22 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.64%)
PPL 148.25 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (1.44%)
PRL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.44%)
PTC 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.37%)
SEARL 69.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.78%)
TELE 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.8%)
TOMCL 36.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.69%)
TPLP 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TREET 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.22%)
TRG 52.34 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (3.93%)
UNITY 26.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 9,849 Increased By 54.8 (0.56%)
BR30 30,013 Increased By 365.8 (1.23%)
KSE100 92,473 Increased By 451.3 (0.49%)
KSE30 28,794 Increased By 129.2 (0.45%)
Nov 07, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China’s October coal imports rise 29% year-on-year

Reuters Published 07 Nov, 2024 12:21pm

BEIJING: China’s coal imports rose 29% in October from a year earlier, customs data showed on Thursday, putting imports on track to notch another record high in 2024.

October imports totalled 46.25 million metric tons, according to the General Administration of Customs.

That was down slightly from September’s record high monthly imports of 47.59 million tons.

China’s thermal power generation unexpectedly rose 8.9% year-on-year in September, the most recent month for which data is available, as hydropower generation fell.

Anglo to sell 33pc stake in Australian steelmaking coal assets

Thermal power generation, which in China comes mostly from coal, had fallen on the year for three straight months from May to July, raising hope among renewable energy advocates that coal power generation was on a long-term downtrend.

For the first 10 months of 2024, coal imports stood at 435 million tons, up 13.5% from a year earlier.

China imported 474.42 million tons of coal in 2023, an all-time high.

coal

Comments

200 characters

China’s October coal imports rise 29% year-on-year

Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar

Ensuring safety of Chinese citizens top priority: Mohsin Naqvi

Donald Trump win to test limit of presidential power; Harris concedes but vows to ‘fight’

Buying returns to PSX, KSE-100 up over 500 points

PRAL & FBR staff found involved: A dormant account used for Rs1.625trn fake supplies?

Oil prices rise as investors eye US election fallout

Govt sends special delegation to KSA following PM’s visit

MSCI adds 8 Pakistani companies to Small Cap, removes TRG Pakistan from Frontier Market Indexes

Power consumption boost: ‘Winter package’ in limbo as conflicting claims about IMF assent emerge

Recovery of Rs8.718bn from consumers: Discos seek 48 paisas positive adjustment for Q1

Read more stories