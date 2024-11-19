AGL 40.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
AIRLINK 129.31 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (1.82%)
BOP 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.64%)
CNERGY 4.64 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.88%)
DCL 8.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
DFML 40.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
DGKC 85.74 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.15%)
FCCL 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.33%)
FFBL 66.53 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.65%)
FFL 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.78%)
HUBC 110.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.48%)
HUMNL 14.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.28%)
KEL 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.35%)
KOSM 8.11 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (5.87%)
MLCF 40.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.35%)
NBP 60.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 195.47 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (0.71%)
PAEL 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.42%)
PIBTL 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.66%)
PPL 155.82 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (1.32%)
PRL 27.37 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (4.43%)
PTC 18.56 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (8.03%)
SEARL 85.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.58%)
TELE 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.36%)
TOMCL 34.88 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.42%)
TPLP 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.54%)
TREET 16.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
TRG 62.86 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.5%)
UNITY 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.69%)
WTL 1.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 10,182 Increased By 70.3 (0.69%)
BR30 31,388 Increased By 200.7 (0.64%)
KSE100 95,857 Increased By 861 (0.91%)
KSE30 29,683 Increased By 201.6 (0.68%)
Nov 19, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China, Hong Kong shares rebound on chip gains, strong earnings

Reuters Published 19 Nov, 2024 03:00pm

HONG KONG: Chinese and Hong Hong stocks ended higher on Tuesday, driven by gains in chip stocks and positive earnings reports, even as investors awaited fresh directional cues.

China, HK stocks rise on regulator guidelines; tariff threat looms

  • The Shanghai Composite index and the blue-chip CSI 300 index both closed 0.7% higher, after hitting two-week lows earlier in the session.

  • Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng Index climbed 0.4%.

  • Chip stocks led mainland markets higher, with an index tracking the sector advancing 3%.

  • China’s biggest chipmaker Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation jumped 2.8% from a two-week low, and peer Hua Hong Semiconductor rallied 3.5%.

  • In Hong Kong, shares in Trip.com surged 5.8%, the largest daily gain in five weeks, after the travel platform reported better-than-expected third-quarter revenue.

  • “Given going into Trump 2.0, investors will focus more on China’s domestic sectors as they are expected to be stimulated by the government to offset the potential drag on exports from the expected higher tariffs,” Kelly Chung, chief investment officer of multi assets at Value Partners, said in a note.

  • The bullish sentiment has eased and trading volume has thinned since last week, as investors sought fresh direction, either from Chinese economic data, news on the makeup of the next US administration, or further plans in Beijing to aid China’s ailing economy.

  • “Chinese stocks have relapsed in the past two weeks, breaking down from the holding pattern that was in place after the September rebound,” analysts at Alpine Macro said in a note.

  • “The message from the market is that Beijing needs stronger policy easing to counter external shocks.”

  • The communication services sector led losses in mainland shares, with China Unicom tumbling 5.5% and China Telecom declining 3.3%.

  • The real estate sector drifted lower, unmoved by property tax breaks rolled out in Shanghai. The CSI 300 Real Estate Index lost 0.3% while the Hang Seng Mainland Property Index fell 0.2%. Reuters

China stocks

Comments

200 characters

China, Hong Kong shares rebound on chip gains, strong earnings

IDEAS will prove to be milestone in development of country’s defence industry: Khawaja Asif

Rupee records marginal decline against US dollar

Stock rally continues, KSE-100 hits record high amid improved economic indicators

Pakistan reports 50th polio case this year

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia cooperating to enhance economic, investment cooperation: PM Shehbaz

Section 144 imposed in Karachi amid IDEAS 2024

Pakistan’s inflation likely to slow down further in November, signals room for another rate cut

Oil slips on Sverdrup field restart, geopolitical fears support

Gold price per tola increases Rs3,600 in Pakistan

PIA sell-off: FA fees cost kitty Rs1.95bn

Read more stories