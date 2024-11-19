AGL 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
AIRLINK 129.86 Increased By ▲ 2.86 (2.25%)
BOP 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.35%)
CNERGY 4.71 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (4.43%)
DCL 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
DFML 41.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
DGKC 85.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
FCCL 33.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
FFBL 66.70 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.91%)
FFL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
HUBC 110.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 14.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.88%)
KEL 5.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (5.48%)
MLCF 39.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.55%)
NBP 61.00 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.81%)
OGDC 194.60 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.26%)
PAEL 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.26%)
PIBTL 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.17%)
PPL 156.10 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (1.5%)
PRL 27.55 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (5.11%)
PTC 18.34 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (6.75%)
SEARL 85.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.25%)
TELE 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.3%)
TOMCL 34.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.26%)
TPLP 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (5.1%)
TREET 16.93 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.65%)
TRG 62.85 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.48%)
UNITY 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.87%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.77%)
BR100 10,189 Increased By 77.2 (0.76%)
BR30 31,398 Increased By 210.3 (0.67%)
KSE100 95,904 Increased By 908.4 (0.96%)
KSE30 29,711 Increased By 229.7 (0.78%)
Nov 19, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm rises, tracking Chicago soyoil; market eyes key export data

Reuters Published 19 Nov, 2024 12:07pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Tuesday, supported by gains in Chicago soyoil, while traders awaited export data from cargo surveyors.

Palm drops more than 3% on weakness of Dalian palm olein

The benchmark palm oil contract for February delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was up 40 ringgit, or 0.82%, at 4,939 ringgit ($1,104.92) a metric ton in early trade. It fell 3.71% in the previous session.

Fundamentals

  • Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract fell 0.36%, while its palm oil contract shed 0.46%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 0.13%.

  • Palm oil tracks the price movements of rival edible oils, as they compete for a share of the global vegetable oils market.

  • Cargo surveyors are expected to release their estimates for Malaysian palm oil exports for the Nov. 1-20 period on Wednesday.

  • Oil prices retreated after the previous day’s rally, driven by stalled production at Norway’s Johan Sverdrup oilfield, but investors remained cautious amid fears of a potential escalation in the Russia-Ukraine war.

  • Weaker crude oil futures make palm a less attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

  • The ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, strengthened 0.2% against the dollar, making the commodity more expensive for buyers holding foreign currencies.

  • Palm oil prices are expected to remain above 4,750 ringgit in November, supported by export supply uncertainties and rising soft oil prices, the Malaysian Palm Oil Council said.

  • Palm oil may break support at 4,816 ringgit per metric ton and fall towards 4,732 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

Palm Oil

Comments

200 characters

Palm rises, tracking Chicago soyoil; market eyes key export data

IDEAS will prove to be milestone in development of country’s defence industry: Khawaja Asif

Intra-day update: rupee stable against US dollar

Stock rally continues, KSE-100 hits record high amid improved economic indicators

Pakistan reports 50th polio case this year

Section 144 imposed in Karachi amid IDEAS 2024

Pakistan’s inflation likely to slow down further in November, signals room for another rate cut

Oil prices steady amid supply outages, caution over Russia-Ukraine war

PIA sell-off: FA fees cost kitty Rs1.95bn

Aurangzeb speaks to SBP, PBA chiefs: Financing for priority sectors govt priority

Sale of 35pc of unallocated gas: Govt strikes deal to submit framework to Ecnec

Read more stories