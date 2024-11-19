Karachi Grammar School wins 61st Sindh Swimming Championship

KARACHI: The two-day 61st Sindh Open and Boys Age Group Swimming Championship, organized by the Sindh Swimming Association with the support of Naya Nazimabad Gymkhana, have concluded.

Once-again the swimmers of Karachi Grammar School dominated the competitions held at the newly constructed beautiful swimming pool of Naya Nazimabad.

The students won in several categories. Karachi Grammar School team won the championship trophy with 1,462 points. Karachi Club secured the second position with four hundred and eighty-eight points and Bay view School secured the third position with four hundred and eighty-one points.

More than three hundred swimmers from eighteen institutions from across Sindh participated in the event.

Chief Guest was Abdul Samad Habib Chief Executive Officer Javadan Corporation Limited, who distributed the prizes among the players and winners. He said that this is the first event and they will host more events in the future. Pakistani youth have immense talent and they need to be supported.

President Naya Nazimabad Gymkhana Syed Muhammad Talha, President of Sindh Swimming Association Colonel Saeed Ahmed Khan, Secretary Izhar ul Haq, Member of Pakistan Olympic Association Veena Masood, Manager Sports Muhammad Asif and a large number of citizens were also present on this occasion.

