Islamabad: Sec 144 imposed ahead of PTI’s rally

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration, on Monday, imposed Section 144 in the city ahead of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) march planned for November 24.

According to a notification issued by the ICT administration, reports indicate that certain groups are planning to organise unlawful assemblies including Majalis/ processions within the jurisdiction of ICT which can disrupt public place and tranquillity; while keeping in view the current law and order and security environment, it is necessary to control such types of illegal activities which present a threat to public peace, tranquillity and maintenance of law and order.

It says that sufficient grounds for proceeding under Section 144 CrPC 1898 exist and immediate prevention and speedy remedy is required and directions hereinafter appearing are necessary to protect public life and property.

“In exercise of powers conferred on me under Section 144 CrPC 1898 do hereby prohibit all kinds of gatherings of 5 (five) or more persons, processions/ rallies and demonstrations at any public place within the revenue Limits of District Islamabad, including the Red Zone (comprising area west from the intersection of 3rd Avenue and Murree Road including new Embassy of China, Area South of University Road up to the 4thAvenue, Area South of Khayaban-e-Iqbal from 4th Avenue up to Ata Turk Avenue, Area East of Ata Turk Avenue upto Jinnah Avenue, Area East of Embassy Road up to Shahrah-e-Suhurwardy, Area North of Shahrah-e-Suhurwardy up to Serena Chowk, Area North of Dhokri Chowk (Convention Centre Chowk on Kashmir Highway) up to intersection of Murree Road and 3rd Avenue),” says the notification issued Deputy Commissioner (DC).

It says that this order shall come into force with immediate effect and shall remain in force for a period of two months.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024