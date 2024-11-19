Markets Print 2024-11-19
Open market rates of foreign currencies
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on...
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Monday (November 18, 2024).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD 276.89 278.82 AED 75.27 75.97
EURO 290.90 293.18 SAR 73.52 74.17
GBP 348.36 351.56 INTERBANK 277.70 277.75
JPY 1.76 1.82
=========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2024
Comments