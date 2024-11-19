Markets Print 2024-11-19
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (November 18, 2024). ==================================== BR...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (November 18, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 94,995.67
High: 95,307.92
Low: 94,620.45
Net Change: 232.03
Volume (000): 277,315
Value (000): 14,529,269
Makt Cap (000) 2,916,800,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 19,220.65
NET CH (-) 8.86
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,273.15
NET CH (+) 75.89
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 25,253.34
NET CH (-) 62.78
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 16,329.69
NET CH (-) 152.14
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,682.52
NET CH (+) 84.3
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,637.85
NET CH (-) 20.73
------------------------------------
As on: 18-November-2024
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.
For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2024
Comments