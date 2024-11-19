KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (November 18, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 94,995.67 High: 95,307.92 Low: 94,620.45 Net Change: 232.03 Volume (000): 277,315 Value (000): 14,529,269 Makt Cap (000) 2,916,800,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 19,220.65 NET CH (-) 8.86 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,273.15 NET CH (+) 75.89 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 25,253.34 NET CH (-) 62.78 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 16,329.69 NET CH (-) 152.14 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,682.52 NET CH (+) 84.3 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,637.85 NET CH (-) 20.73 ------------------------------------ As on: 18-November-2024 ====================================

