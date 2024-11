HAMBURG: The lowest price offered in the tender from Bangladesh’s state grains buyer to purchase 50,000 metric tons of rice which closed on Monday was assessed at $471.60 a metric ton CIF liner out, traders said.

Offers are still being considered and no purchase had yet been reported, they said.

Bangladesh traditionally considers price offers in grain and rice tenders for some time before making a decision.