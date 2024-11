BANGKOK: Thai rice exports were up 20% in the January to October period of 2024 compared to the same period a year earlier, the commerce ministry said on Monday.

Thailand exported 8.37 million tonnes of rice in the first 10 months of the year and is expected to export more than 9 million tonnes over the full year, worth $6.4 billion, the ministry said in a statement.