Markets Print 2024-11-18

Futures spread down 129bps

Recorder Review Published 18 Nov, 2024 02:54am

KARACHI: The futures spread declined by 129bps to 14.42 percent on the last day of the outgoing week.

Trading activities on the futures counter remained low as average daily volumes decreased by 0.2 percent to 160.97 million shares during this week as compared to previous week’s average of 161.34 million shares. Average daily traded value on the futures counter declined by 7.6 percent to Rs 8.05 billion during this week against previous week’s Rs 8.72 billion.

PSX

Futures spread down 129bps

