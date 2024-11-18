Lahore’s air quality index improves

LAHORE: Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that Delhi’s smog index has surged from 601 to 720, whereas Lahore’s air quality index improved from a score of 247 in the morning to 177 by the evening. She highlighted that the rise in air pollution in India is largely due to crop residue burning.

The minister further said that a shift in the direction of easterly winds has temporarily halted the influx of polluted air from India into Pakistan. She further explained that the “fog” observed in Pakistan tonight is a result of air quality conditions caused by post-harvest wheat residue.

Marriyum Aurangzeb emphasized that cooperation between institutions and the public has brought noticeable improvement in the situation. However, she cautioned that this is just the beginning. Sustained efforts are needed to achieve lasting environmental improvement and protection from smog.

She added that with the implementation of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s vision for environmental enhancement, significant progress will be evident in the coming years.

